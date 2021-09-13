Martinsville man sentenced in federal court to sex crimes involving teenage girl

A Martinsville man once charged with raping a teenager has been sentenced to 11 years and 8 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography and possession of a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony.

In February, charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery of a teenage girl were dropped in Martinsville Circuit Court against Terrance Antwain Penn, 38, and in April additional charges of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with intent to distribute were dropped as well.

"The federal body of law most often has the most bite," Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall said in February. "We work with the feds, and if they have they bigger stick - and 99 times out of 100 they do - then that's what we do."

"The investigation of the case was conducted by the ATF with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations and the Martinsville Police Department," said Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia and Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson in an announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin B. Johnson prosecuted the case for the United States.

Former Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Paula Bowen said in February that calling the victim to the witness stand was not practical.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}