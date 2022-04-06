Martinsville man sentenced on drug charges

A Martinsville man will serve five years of an 80-year sentence for distribution of cocaine after pleading guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court on Tuesday.

William Moses Cooke IV was arrested on Aug. 13, 2020, on four charges of distribute cocaine, third offense on June 19, June 21, Aug. 28 and Sept. 10 in 2019.

All four of the charges were amended to distribute cocaine, first offense and Cooke was sentenced to 20 years on each offense for a total of 80 years with all but five years suspended.

Cooke was ordered to be on probation for eight years after his release.

In the August 2020 session of a Martinsville Grand Jury, 142 indictments were issued. Cooke was among those indicted.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

