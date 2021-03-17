Martinsville man sentenced to 30 years in prison for breaking into home and robbing the occupants

A Martinsville man will spend five years in prison for his part in breaking into a home and abducting and robbing the inhabitants.
In a plea deal, Rayquan Eugene Douglas, 21, of 1446 West Fayette St. in Martinsville pleaded guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court last week to two charges of abduction by force or intimidation and a charge of robbery of a residence with a gun.
In exchange for his plea, four other charges of abduction by force or intimidation, three charges each of grand larceny and conspiracy to rob, two counts of robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - first offense were all dropped.
Douglas was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 25 years suspended and ordered to pay $4,328 in court costs.
Five masked men with guns broke into the home of Kelly Sparks on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville about 2 a.m. on July 8, 2019, records on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office show.
Sparks, Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville and three other people were in the house at the time and Martinsville Police Sgt. Leroy Ratcliffe wrote in the criminal complaint that “all of the subjects present were forcibly detained and robbed.”
Ward was charged with three counts each of robbery, conspiracy to rob and grand larceny because, as Ratcliffe explained in his report, Ward had planned the crime and “was in the home pretending to get robbed as well, but had set up the robbery.”
In a plea agreement on Aug. 19, the charges of robbery and conspiracy to rob were dropped and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison with all but six months suspended. Ward was also ordered to pay $2,103 in restitution and court costs.
Ratcliffe’s report said that “the males were carrying guns and made several threats to the residents. During the robbery, Kelly Sparks was beaten multiple times.”
He indicated the robbers “took four cell phones, a class ring, wallets, and a Nike gym bag with numerous items valued over $500.”
A third man, Xavier Antonio Gilbert, 27, of 3187 Bassett Heights Road in Bassett, is due to be sentenced for his involvement in Martinsville Circuit Court on March 18 on three charges each of abduction by force or intimidation, conspiracy to rob, and grand larceny, two counts of robbery, and additional charges of robbery of a residence with a gun, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - first offense, enter a house with the intent to commit armed burglary and possession or transportation of a weapon by a violent felon.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.