Martinsville man sentenced to 30 years in prison for breaking into home and robbing the occupants

A Martinsville man will spend five years in prison for his part in breaking into a home and abducting and robbing the inhabitants.

In a plea deal, Rayquan Eugene Douglas, 21, of 1446 West Fayette St. in Martinsville pleaded guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court last week to two charges of abduction by force or intimidation and a charge of robbery of a residence with a gun.

In exchange for his plea, four other charges of abduction by force or intimidation, three charges each of grand larceny and conspiracy to rob, two counts of robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - first offense were all dropped.

Douglas was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 25 years suspended and ordered to pay $4,328 in court costs.

Five masked men with guns broke into the home of Kelly Sparks on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville about 2 a.m. on July 8, 2019, records on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office show.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sparks, Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville and three other people were in the house at the time and Martinsville Police Sgt. Leroy Ratcliffe wrote in the criminal complaint that “all of the subjects present were forcibly detained and robbed.”