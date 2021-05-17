 Skip to main content
Martinsville man sentenced to 30 years in prison for stealing
A Martinsville man will spend 5 years in prison for grand larceny, burglary at night and obtaining money by false pretense.

Vijayan March Taylor, 29, of 52 Robinson Lane in Martinsville, has a record that dates back to 2012, when he pleaded guilty to grand larceny of an automobile in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 1 month suspended. He was also ordered to pay $4,382.17 in restitution.

In November, Taylor was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on charges of grand larceny, breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit larceny, taking the property of another and obtaining money by false pretense in relation to an incident that occurred on Dec. 21, 2019.

About five months after Taylor was indicted, he was arrested at 3:09 a.m. on May 12, 2020, by Sgt. D.L Foley in Patrick County.

Taylor was found guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court of all charges on Feb. 8, and on May 6 he was sentenced to 5 years suspended for a third offense of obtaining money by false pretense, 15 years, with 10 years suspended, for burglary at night with intent to commit a felony and 10 years suspended for grand larceny, greater than $500.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

