Martinsville man sentenced to 65 years in the attempted capital murder of a police officer

A Martinsville man is headed to prison for 30 years for the attempted capital murder of a police officer and related charges.

Thomas Joe Braxton III, 39, was found guilty in August by Henry County Circuit Judge David Williams of all charges in the wounding last year of former Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos.

"He pointed his gun at me, looked me in the face and shot me," Panos testified. "I heard another bullet and felt it as it whizzed by my head."

Panos and Martinsville Patrol Officer Jason Griffith returned fire, shattering Braxton's pelvic bone and ending a potentially deadly altercation on New Year's Day in 2020.

Wednesday afternoon Braxton was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 23 years suspended for attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer; five years in prison for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, second or subsequent offense; five years in prison for possession of a firearm by a violent felon; and 15 years in prison with 12 years suspended for elude police at a speed greater than 20 mph, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while possessing heroin.

At Braxton's trial in August, Matthew Clark, his attorney, used a defense of voluntary intoxication, describing his client as a strung-out drug addict, high on heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine, who didn't remember what he had done on the night he failed to stop on Memorial Boulevard when Panos activated his emergency equipment, and sending Panos and Griffith on a high-speed chase.

That chase ended several miles away in the parking lot of Glen Ridge Apartments on Theatre Street in Henry County when gunfire erupted.

Panos, who now is employed as a deputy for the Henry County Sheriff's Department, was the first to testify and described in detail what happened that night.

He said he was on patrol when he noticed a black 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup with no tag lights near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette and West Church streets and attempted a traffic stop.

Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester played video from Panos' in-car camera that started at 9:37 p.m. and ended at 9:41 p.m.

During those four minutes, the Toyota pickup could be seen heading south on Memorial Boulevard, passing vehicles, including one while crossing the narrow Smith River bridge at speeds up to 90 mph.

The pickup turned right onto Joseph Martin Highway and headed west before turning right onto Theatre Street and then into the Glen Ridge Apartments.

The pickup stopped abruptly and a man, whom Panos identified as Braxton, jumped out of the vehicle and ran toward a fence that separates two groups of apartments.

Nester then swapped the in-car camera video for footage from Panos' body-camera, and it appeared that Panos began chasing Braxton in near darkness around the back of the first group of apartments toward a fence.

"It looked like he was trying to climb the fence," Panos said. "Then he kneeled, stepped back, and I heard a pop and saw a muzzle flash. Then I heard two more pops and felt a pain in my left arm, and I had no movement in it."

Body-cam video from Panos and Griffith showed both officers and Braxton exchanging rapid gunfire before Panos retreated to the cover of a tree, and Braxton fell to the ground.

"One of the bullets grazed my head," Panos said. "I believed I had been shot in the head."

The video showed Griffith first running to Braxton, kicking a gun away from him, forcing him on his stomach and handcuffing him.

Griffith then ran to Panos and applied a tourniquet to Panos' left arm.

"I'm hit, I'm hit," Panos could be heard saying on the video.

Griffith radioed dispatch, "Officer down, officer down," he said.

Graphic video showed that Griffith's hands and arms had first been bloodied when he handcuffed the injured Braxton and then again as he provided aid to the injured Panos.

Griffith testified that he and Panos had met at the old A&P parking lot near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street to make plans for their shift when he told Panos about a tip the department had received concerning a black Toyota pickup that was thought to be regularly transporting narcotics from Collinsville to Ridgeway.

It was during the conversation between the officers that Braxton drove up to the intersection in a pickup matching the description of the suspicious vehicle.

Griffith said they expected to find the owner of the pickup driving the vehicle and not Braxton, but Virginia State Police Sr. Special Agent Billy McCraw testified that he found nine Ziplock bags of an off-white substance in a Crown Royal bag and $363 in cash in a pants pocket of a pair of gray cargo pants he was told were cut off of Braxton by rescue personnel attending to Braxton's injuries.

VSP Special Agent Richard Conley, now retired, testified that he had interviewed Braxton at length after the shooting.

Clark asked Conley to identify Braxton in the courtroom, and Conley pointed to Braxton.

"Do you notice anything different about his appearance?" Clark asked.

"He was in obvious pain from his injuries during the interview," Conley said. "He looks healthier now."

Clark pointed out that Braxton had gained as much as 80 pounds in less than 20 months since he has been in jail, suggesting that Braxton was underweight because of his drug habit when the shooting occurred.

"He was a drug addict, sometimes sold to support his habit, said he was high and didn't remember what he did," Clark said. "There were a number of illicit drugs found in his system at the hospital."

Clark said Braxton was well known among the officers, having been stopped frequently.

"Braxton had been pleasant with them before," Clark said.

Braxton and his wife lived in the group of apartments on the other side of the fence where Braxton was stopped.

"He was trying to get home to his wife," Clark said. "His wife came out after she heard him scream."

At the August trial, Williams said Clark's defense of voluntary intoxication didn't match up with Braxton's precision driving at high speeds, and the fact that he was able to shoot an officer once and nearly a second time in almost total darkness at a distance of 25 feet proved he was sober enough to know what he was doing and "be a pretty good shot."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

