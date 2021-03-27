Martinsville man sentenced to additional 5 years on separate gun charges

A Bassett man, already serving 5 years in prison for his part in the shooting death of an Axton man, saw his prison sentence doubled in an unrelated conviction in Martinsville Circuit Court earlier this month.
Adrian Eugene Watkins, 28, accumulated multiple charges including first-degree murder in a deadly shooting on Askin Street that Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall dubbed the “Mother’s Day murders.”
But in September, the prosecution accepted a guilty plea to a single charge of possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and Watkins was sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $10,394.10.
In exchange for the plea, the other charges were dropped.
The shooting occurred on May 13, 2018, Mother’s Day, and while Watkins was out on bail, he again was charged with possession of a weapon by a violent felon on Feb. 11, 2020.
On March 18, Watkins was sentenced to an additional 5 years in prison for the most recent gun charge.
The sentence will run consecutively with the first, which means Watkins will have to finish the first 5-year sentence before he starts serving the second sentence, effectively putting Watkins behind bars for 10 years.
Arrest warrants and criminal complaints on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office show the 911 communications center received a call of shots fired around 12:43 a.m. May 13, 2018, in the 1000 block of Askin Street in Martinsville. Dispatchers advised that a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Martinsville Police Sgt. C.S. Boblett responded to the hospital and found Sean Goddard Jr., 20, of Axton, who had been shot multiple times.
Goddard died later that morning.
MPD Investigator Sgt. R.L. Ratcliffe responded to the crime scene and observed multiple holes in the residence at 1009 Askin Street that were consistent with bullet holes.
A search of the house uncovered a 9mm shell casing and a 9mm whole bullet.
Officers also collected multiple shell casings from the roadway and a vehicle, while also collecting three guns, according to the complaint and arrest warrants.
Ratcliffe’s criminal complaint stated the home on Askin Street was occupied at the time of the shooting.
Hall said in court that the shooting happened after Brandon Tarall Thomas, 33, of Martinsville pulled a gun earlier on Devontae Massey, 24, of Martinsville, and they decided to settle their disagreement by “fighting it out.”
So Massey and Goddard were waiting on Massey’s porch on Askin Street when Corey Vershaun Johnson, 36, Thomas and Watkins are alleged to have driven up in a rental car.
“Johnson had a rifle and fired three or four shots, Massey unloaded a clip in Johnson’s direction, Goddard died, and Massey was grazed,” Hall said.
“We found the weapon. It [the rifle] looks like an AK 47. We found Johnson’s DNA on it and the shell casings fired by the shotgun.”
Henry County authorities found Johnson two days after the shooting with a firearm and some cocaine.
Johnson was convicted of possessing cocaine and possession of a firearm by a violent felon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 8 years and 6 months suspended.
Then, on New Year’s Day, 2019, less than seven months after the shootout on Askin Street, Massey was involved in the shooting death of Rasheem Oshea Hairston of Eden, N.C., a former resident of the Martinsville area.
Massey was at a New Year’s party at 313 Clift St., according to a criminal complaint filed by Martinsville Police Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe, when witnesses said he had become agitated.
Witnesses said they saw Massey with a gun.
He “had an obvious problem with Hairston,” the complaint reported.
The complaint said that at about 1:20 a.m. the suspect is alleged to have fired his weapon from the street in front of the “occupied dwelling.”
Responding police reported finding Hairston dead at the scene.
Shortly afterward, police were called to a hospital for a man who had been shot. That man, Massey, was treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, police reported.
Massey was arrested that day and is serving 8 years and 6 months in prison for the voluntary manslaughter of Hairston.
Thomas remains the only one to be tried in the shooting death of Goddard. He has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and multiple gun charges.
He is scheduled for a 3-day jury trial beginning on Sept. 20 in Martinsville Circuit Court.
