Martinsville man sentenced to additional 5 years on separate gun charges

A Bassett man, already serving 5 years in prison for his part in the shooting death of an Axton man, saw his prison sentence doubled in an unrelated conviction in Martinsville Circuit Court earlier this month.

Adrian Eugene Watkins, 28, accumulated multiple charges including first-degree murder in a deadly shooting on Askin Street that Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall dubbed the “Mother’s Day murders.”

But in September, the prosecution accepted a guilty plea to a single charge of possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and Watkins was sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $10,394.10.

In exchange for the plea, the other charges were dropped.

The shooting occurred on May 13, 2018, Mother’s Day, and while Watkins was out on bail, he again was charged with possession of a weapon by a violent felon on Feb. 11, 2020.

On March 18, Watkins was sentenced to an additional 5 years in prison for the most recent gun charge.

The sentence will run consecutively with the first, which means Watkins will have to finish the first 5-year sentence before he starts serving the second sentence, effectively putting Watkins behind bars for 10 years.