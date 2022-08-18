Martinsville man sentenced to life in prison

Robert Wayne Reynolds, 57, of the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Judge G. Carter Greer of the Martinsville Circuit Court on Thursday.

"I deserve the death penalty," Reynolds said to Greer before he was sentenced. "She was a beautiful person. I don't know what the hell is wrong with me."

Reynolds pleaded guilty in June to killing his ex-girlfriend, 53-year-old Katherine White Likens, of 103 Maple St. almost five years earlier.

The day Likens was scheduled to appear in court to have a restraining order against Reynolds be made permanent, police found her battered body in a wooded area between Ellsworth Street and Cleveland Avenue. The Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head. Reynolds was arrested two days after Likens' body was found.

Reynolds had been declared mentally incompetent until Martinsville General District Court Judge Joan Ziglar ordered further tests be conducted after a review hearing in March 2021 and in September, she determined that Reynolds was eligible to be tried for first-degree murder in the death of Likens.

"He manipulated the system for four to five years," said Martinsville Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Hall to Greer. "You can give this family justice."

Fourteen people sat together in the gallery watching the proceedings. Among them was Likens' father and son.

"I'm here to see justice done on the man who murdered my mother," said Samuel Douglas Likens, 32, the son of Katherine Likens. "My mother started associating with disgusting people including the one being sentenced here today." Samuel Likens said he had a 1-year-old daughter who will never get to meet her grandmother.

Hall summarized the evidence before the court in June when Reynolds admitted his guilt, saying that had the case gone to trial he would have shown that Reynolds, who had a volatile relationship with Likens for 12 years, told her he would kill her and Likens feared for her safety.

The criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office shows that Likens was reported missing about 12:21 p.m. on July 13, 2017, and police were told she never returned home after her night shift at Rania’s restaurant.

Before she had left work on the night of her death, Likens was overheard by witnesses at Rania’s arguing with Reynolds on her cell phone, the criminal complaint shows.

A neighbor reported that she had received a phone call from Likens when she got off work on July 12, with Likens saying she was supposed to be on the way home, but she never arrived.

Video surveillance in the area showed that, after getting off work, Likens went to Sparky’s Food Store. She left the store about 10:10 p.m., at which point the video shows her walking toward the old BB&T building, near the small wooded area behind the bank. That’s where her body was found.

Just before that, video surveillance obtained by the Martinsville Police Department showed two men were walking across Market Street from Reynolds’ residence at 9:50 p.m.

One of the two men was pushing a bicycle, and the other was identified as Reynolds. According to the criminal complaint, the man pushing the bicycle told police he was heading to the store to buy a beer and ran into Reynolds.

After they talked for a few minutes, Reynolds told him he was going to get some money to buy a beer, the witness said. He told police he left Reynolds within 200 yards of that wooded spot behind BB&T, which was a common area for Reynolds and Likens to meet when she ended her shift, witnesses told police. Often, they said, she would give him her tip money from working at the restaurant.

It was unclear, however, if Likens had agreed to meet Reynolds or if she was just walking through the area. Her neighbors told police that Likens had planned to extend the protective order on July 13, a plan of which they said Reynolds was aware. They also told police that Reynolds knew her routine and the routes she took to and from work.

That same video surveillance that recorded Likens walking toward the wooded area showed Reynolds leaving that spot at 10:21 p.m. by himself. Multiple people in Likens’ apartment building also reported seeing Reynolds walking back from that area to his residence at that time.

After police found the body of Likens, the criminal complaint said, they spoke with Reynolds, who said he had been at his house all night. On July 14 Martinsville police executed a search warrant at Reynolds’ apartment and seized a pair of cut-off jeans shorts consistent with those Reynolds was seen wearing in the video.

In the criminal complaint, police officials mentioned that multiple spots of red stain, consistent with blood, were found on the shorts. They also seized multiple washcloths from the house, a bundle of clothes, a wooden stick and some black high-top tennis shoes before charging Reynolds with first-degree murder.

In addition to being sentenced in life in prison, Reynolds was ordered to pay Charles White, Likens father, $5,000 in restitution.

