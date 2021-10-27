Martinsville man sentenced to six years in prison on drug convictions

A Martinsville man will spend six years in prison after being convicted of multiple drug offenses.

Duvontae Lamar Keen, 31, of Martinsville, pleaded guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court to eight charges resulting in 56 years in prison with 50 of those years suspended.

He also was ordered to pay $5,121.45 in courts costs.

Keen was charged and convicted for possession of cocaine, three charges of distribution of cocaine, possession of transportation by a violent felon, possession of a firearm at a school, distribution or sale of marijuana and obstruction or resist arrest without force.

Charges of possession of a gun with a scheduled I or II substance, possession of a firearm with cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon all were dropped.

The active prison time applied to one of the distribute cocaine charges where 5 years of a 10-year sentence were suspended and obstruction or resist arrest without force where a 12-month sentence was imposed.

Keen will be on probation 2 years on each of the convictions after his release.

