Martinsville man to plead guilty on murder charges in shooting death of Bassett man

A Martinsville man has been found mentally competent to stand trial and will plead guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Bassett man.

In August Henry County Circuit Court Judge David Williams had ordered a mental examination for Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Sunset Drive in Martinsville, and the findings by psychologist Jennifer Melerski, indicating that Fish was competent to stand trial, were made known at a hearing last week.

It was then that Fish's attorney, Harold Slate II, confirmed to Williams that his client would be pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, and to a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Fish is one of three people indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury in May related to the death of Williams, who was found shot several times inside the doorway of an apartment in Bassett on June 5, 2020.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 27, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was arrested in Live Oak County, Texas, a few weeks later, and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 25, of Martinsville was arrested with Fish by the Arcata Police Department in Northern California during the month following the shooting.