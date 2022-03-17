Martinsville man will spend 20 years in prison

A Martinsville man was sentenced to 111 years on Thursday in Martinsville Circuit Court, but will spend 20 of those years in prison.

Michael Renea Johnson was found guilty on all charges at trial in December of sodomy by force, abduction with intent to defile, wound or injure by strangulation, larceny; third conviction and attempted assault and batter of a family member.

For sodomy, Johnson received 50 years with 40 suspended. The abduction conviction added another 50 years with 40 suspended. The wounding and larceny conviction both resulted in 5 years suspended for each and a 12 month suspended sentenced was added for the attempted assault conviction.

Johnson was also ordered to be on indefinite supervision upon his release.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

