Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady recently delivered to City Council his annual report on the department.

He cited crime figures and other departmental activities in 2019 and the trends of those reports compared to prior years.

Total crime in Martinsville decreased 20% in 2019 from 2018, but a closer look at the numbers reveals the overall rate is down because of a reduction in property crimes. Violent crime remains on the rise.

“This past year has been dedicated to continuing our focus on community quality policing and to add value to services we provide to our citizens,” Cassady said in the report. “Our goal is to have officers approachable and visible in our neighborhoods.”

The Bulletin presents the information as an unfiltered offering of facts and data that is now part of the public record.

The department's structure

The Martinsville Police Department has 44 sworn officers and five civilian personnel assigned to serve a population of 12,764. Those officers responded to a total of 76,772 calls for service during 2019 according to the latest crime report released last month.

There is one officer for every 290 residents in Martinsville compared to one for every 345 residents in Danville. Roanoke has one officer for every 394 residents and in Greensboro, N.C., that number grows to one for every 432.

In 2019 there were three retirement in the MPD: Crime Analyst Brenda Souther, Animal Control Officer E.C. Stone and Officer J.C. White.

Three new officers were added: Cody King, Trish Elgin and Logan Bowman.

The makeup of the Martinsville Police Department also includes an 18-member SWAT team and a 12-member Honor Guard.

The Crime Investigations Division has a dedicated crime analyst and a Special Investigations Unit assigned to crimes involving drugs.

Longtime animal control officer E.C. Stone, who retired in 2019 to become the executive director of the local S.P.C.A. He was been replaced by Officer Russell Eldridge. During 2019 Eldridge took in 125 animals, including 88 dogs and 37 cats, with 81 of dogs and cats being adopted.

“The Martinsville Police Department is an accredited agency through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission,” Cassady said. “We were first accredited in 1998 under Police Chief Terry Roop, and have been re-accredited five times since - most recently in 2019."

Overall crime picture

Here's how the rise in violent crime breaks down:

Homicides remained the same, at two.

Sexual assaults are up from six to 16. Lt. Sandy Hines attributed the increase in sexual assaults to a change in how those crimes are reported, resulting in victims of sexual assaults being more willing to come forward.

Robbery was up from eight to 13.

Aggravated assaults remained relatively unchanged, at 43 compared to 41.

Burglaries were down from 72 to 49, larcenies dropped from 370 to 263, and motor vehicle theft remained nearly the same, with 33 in 2018 and 35 in 2019.

There were no arson cases reported either year.

A downward trend

The report shows a downward trend in overall crime going back to 2006. During that period the highest crime rate came in 2007 when 682 cases were reported. The lowest was in 2016 when there were 404.

Property crime rates have also been trending downward since 2006, closely following the overall crime rate.

Violent crimes were consistent from 2006 through 2015 and ranged from 45 to 63 cases per year. The number dropped to a record low of 34 in 2016, but has been consistent rising ever since.

The number of violent crimes in Martinsville in 2019 is the highest since 2006.

The community approach

MPD uses a community-oriented approach to policing.

A community resource unit consists of a sergeant, two officers, two school resource officers and one animal control officer and leads programs including national night out, special Olympics, neighborhood watch, coffee and lunch with a cop and the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together program.

“We currently have an officer assigned to both Martinsville High School and Martinsville Middle School,” Cassady said. “They are responsible for policing our schools and report each day to their assigned school.

“While their primary focus is keeping the schools safe, they spend much of each day building positive relationships with our students.”

The school resource officers are also in charge of security at all home sporting events and after school activities.

The MPD also has a bike patrol unit that is certified through the International Police Mountain Bike Association. Every police officer has received training on the bikes.

“This program has allowed us to make arrests for shoplifting, purse snatching, alcohol violations and sexual assault,” Cassady said. “We have also participated in several bicycling programs at local community events.”

The police grid of Martinsville is divided into 22 areas. Uniform patrol is assigned to provide protection around the clock. Coverage of the sectors is designed to prevent crime as much as responding to incidents of crime.

A sector is referred to as a “neighborhood,” and a patrol officer is assigned to each one. The officers conduct door-to-door meetings to check on residents and hear their concerns.

Two K-9 teams with the MPD are certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association and Virginia Police Work Dog Association. Team members spend at least 16 hours of training with K-9s Tonka and Chase.

In 2019 the dogs were used in 215 cases, mostly in the area of drug enforcement.

Rise in drug cases

Heroin cases almost tripled from 22 in 2018 to 63 in 2019, cocaine cases increased from 50 to 57, illegal prescription drug cases increased from 36 to 53 and methamphetamine cases more than doubled from 19 to 41.

Marijuana was the only drug in which cases declined, from 24 in 2018 to 11 last year.

Overall, crimes involving drugs involving the Special Investigation Unit climbed from 155 to 248, and the number of total drug offenses show a decline, from 426 to 368.

Drug cases are twice the number they were between 2014 and 2017.

Traffic report

City officers wrote 2,821 traffic tickets in 2019, investigated 291 traffic accidents and made 57 DUI arrests.

There have been two traffic fatalities in the city of Martinsville in the past seven years - one in 2013 and one in 2019.

The total number of accidents has remained fairly constant over the same period of time, with the highest number in 2018 at 286 and the lowest at 233 in 2019.

Injuries have been stable with a high of 97 in 2015 and a low of 42 in 2017. Last year there were 78 injuries in traffic accidents.

The number of traffic summons has been declining since 2017, when it peaked at 3,760.

Calls for service totaled 38,714 in 2015 and increased to 99,967 in 2018. In 2019 that number declined to 76,772.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.