Martinsville Police seek suspect in shooting

Martinsville Police are looking for a man who they think shot another man on Saturday afternoon in Martinsville.

Keland Oneal Shelton told officers that a masked man came into his home in the 700 block of Fourth Street around midday and shot him, an MPD release said.

Shelton was transported by ambulance to Sovah-Martinsville and then flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The release didn't specific the nature of those injuries, their severity or whether Shelton remains hospitalized.

Martinsville Police responded to a call at 2:10 p.m. that someone had been shot at that address on Fourth Street. Officers said Shelton told them that an armed man kicked in his back door and started shooting, the release said.

Shelton told them the armed individual's face was covered partially with a mask and that, after the shooting, the man ran from the scene, the release said.

Police did not issue any further description of that individual or identify what could have been a motive for shooting, but the investigation is continuing.

Investigators are asking that anyone with additional information about the incident to contact MPD Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) in this case are eligible for up to $2,500 in reward money.