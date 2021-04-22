Martinsville prosecutors pass legal process to federal authorities in case involving Martinsville man and child sex charges

The Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on Tuesday officially dropped its drug-distribution charges against a Martinsville man who is facing federal charges for sexual abuse of a minor.
Terrance Antwain Penn, 37, was scheduled to be tried Tuesday in Martinsville Circuit Court on two indictments of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, but both of those charges were dropped.
Penn also had been scheduled for trial in February on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges of a teenage girl, but those charges had been dropped as well.
But Penn’s legal troubles are just beginning.
“The federal body of law most often has the most bites,” Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall said in February. “We work with the feds, and if they have the bigger stick — and 99 times out of 100 they do — then that’s what we do.”
Penn has three pending federal charges against him filed in the U.S. Federal Court, Western District of Virginia: two charges of sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 21 and Dec. 3 and unlawful transport of firearms on Dec. 7.
A court date has not been listed, and the indictments for the charges was handed down on March 5 and remain sealed and unredacted.
The rape charge would have presented another level of difficulty for prosecution locally. Former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Paula Bowen said in February that calling the victim to the witness stand was not practical.
“Our victim is in a long-term-care facility, and I don’t want to pull her out of that facility,” Bowen said. “She’s in a situation where she is receiving long-term treatment.”
The Martinsville Bulletin does not name minors in criminal proceedings and does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements.
In the dismissed case in February, according to a statement from Martinsville Police Sgt. C.S. Boblett, on Dec. 6 the girl told police she had met Penn through a mutual friend, and sometime between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28, Penn brandished a firearm towards the girl and forced her to “perform oral sex and have vaginal sex” on at least six occasions.
“Each time force was either used or implied by a direct threat or the presentation of a black-and-silver, semi-auto pistol,” Boblett wrote.
The report on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office states on the first occasion Penn brought the girl a drink, which caused her to lose consciousness after she consumed it.
Boblett stated the girl said she woke up the “next day with abdominal pain and pain in the wrists.”
Penn was 36 years old and the girl was 15 at the time the incidents are alleged to have occurred.
The local sex charges against Penn could be reinstated, depending on how the federal charges proceed.
“If the feds go forward with the same elements, there could be double jeopardy, but if they don’t, then we could still go back [and reinstate the charges],” Hall said. “Our cases do not get better with age — it’s not wine, it’s meat — our cases don’t age well.”
