Martinsville prosecutors pass legal process to federal authorities in case involving Martinsville man and child sex charges

The rape charge would have presented another level of difficulty for prosecution locally. Former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Paula Bowen said in February that calling the victim to the witness stand was not practical.

“Our victim is in a long-term-care facility, and I don’t want to pull her out of that facility,” Bowen said. “She’s in a situation where she is receiving long-term treatment.”

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name minors in criminal proceedings and does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements.

In the dismissed case in February, according to a statement from Martinsville Police Sgt. C.S. Boblett, on Dec. 6 the girl told police she had met Penn through a mutual friend, and sometime between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28, Penn brandished a firearm towards the girl and forced her to “perform oral sex and have vaginal sex” on at least six occasions.

“Each time force was either used or implied by a direct threat or the presentation of a black-and-silver, semi-auto pistol,” Boblett wrote.

The report on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office states on the first occasion Penn brought the girl a drink, which caused her to lose consciousness after she consumed it.