Martinsville resident indicted for burning down apartment complex

Samone Natalie Pacheco, 21, of Martinsville, was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday for two counts of arson of personal property and arson of a dwelling.

In records on file with the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office, MPD Officer J.M. Washburn was one of the first responders to a fire at an apartment complex on Windsor Lane.

On April 2, just after 10 p.m., Martinsville police officers along with Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to 719 Windsor Lane, Washburn wrote in his report.

When officers arrived, the structure was on fire and a resident told them they had just seen someone leave the property on foot, Washburn's report states.

Officer T. Brown caught up with Samone Pacheco on Indian Trail, right before Susan Lane, and after a brief conversation, Pacheco agreed to ride with Brown to the police station, Washburn's report states.

With "an odor of gasoline coming from her person," Washburn said, Pacheco claimed to have set fire to the building.

"Pacheco stated she went to the Fas-Mart on Brookdale Street and purchased two 2-liter bottles of gas, walked back to the apartment building pouring gas on the wood in front of four different apartments and used a lighter to set the gas and building on fire," Washburn wrote. "At the time the fires were set, several of the apartments were occupied by residents."

Washburn wrote that two parked vehicles on Windsor Lane by the side of the building were also damaged by fire, and when he asked Pacheco about the vehicles, Pacheco told him that she poured gas on the vehicles and set them on fire because she was mad.

According to the Henry County Geographic Information System, the property is owned by Sutton Properties, Inc. in Martinsville and was valued at $178,000.

The indictments against Pacheco were part of 84 certified indictments and 26 direct indictments that were handed down by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday.

All 26 direct indictments have been sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of arrest warrants prior to being arrested. Those indictments are to be sealed until served or for five days.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Direct indictments

Brian Christopher Agnew Jr., 23, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 5, 2021, destroy, deface and damage personal property; take, steal and carry away U.S. currency in the amount of $4,735.18.

Quinton Lamar Brandon, 35, Martinsville, on or about Nov. 25, maliciously shoot, maliciously discharge a firearm, cause bodily injury.

Michael Wayne Broughman Jr., 42, Martinsville, on or about March 28, 2020, possess methamphetamine.

Heather Dawn Bryan, 38, Bassett, on or about Nov. 21, 2020, possess methamphetamine.

Elber Gaylor Buckingham IV, 22, Bassett, on or about Aug. 3, conspire to commit grand larceny, conspire to commit burglary, break and enter with intent to commit larceny, take or steal property.

Joshua Adam Cardwell, 31, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 18, 2020, possess oxycodone.

Kenneth Carrington, 44, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 3, steal U.S. currency.

Kealand Montez Draper, 30, Martinsville, on or about Aug. 7, DUI, third or subsequent offense.

Shi-Day Babb Deasia, 23, Axton, on or about Dec. 3, failure to appear.

Marcus Antione Frasier, 46, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 18, violate protective order.

Leatha Marie Fretwell, 23, Collinsville, on or about Nov. 2, 2020, possess heroin; possess fentanyl.

Shantez Teyon Hairston, 26, Martinsville, on or about July 15, 2019, possess fentanyl.

Carl Anthony Harding, 50, Martinsville, on or between Sept 11-20, 2020, break and enter with intent to commit larceny, steal or carry away property; on or about Oct. 25, 2020, take or steal property, damage property, break and enter with intent to commit larceny.

Diana Gene Hawks, 35, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 2, failure to appear.

Shanelius Charles Hird, 38, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 17, 2019, possess cocaine; possess with intent to distribute marijuana; possess a firearm while in possession of cocaine.

Sherri Lynn Horsley, 55, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 12, 2020, possess methamphetamine.

Joseph Brooks Iddings, 38, Stuart, on or about Feb. 19 possess methamphetamine.

Lacey Mae James, 19, Martinsville, on or about Aug. 3, take or steal property; break and enter with intent to commit larceny; conspire to commit burglary; conspire to commit grand larceny; on or about Oct. 6, fail to stop at the scene of an accident.

Brian Edward Janey, 44, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 9, failure to appear.

Michael Richard Jenkins, 36, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 9, failure to appear.

Raven Baylee Johanknecht, 26, Patrick Springs, on or about July 24, 2020, possess heroin; possess methamphetamine; while being in possession of heroin, possess a firearm.

Dominique Zanthus Johnson, 27, Martinsville, on or about Jan. 13, 2021, possess fentanyl; possess heroin; while being in possession of fentanyl, possess a firearm.

Austin Lane Mabry, 29, Bassett, on or about May 18, 2020, possess fentanyl.

Brian Walter Martin, 36, Martinsville, on or about July 18, 2020, possess methamphetamine, attempt to intimidate or impede a police officer.

Courtney Shauntae Martin, 36, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 2, failure to appear; on or about Sept. 24, break and enter with intent to commit larceny.

Nykel Kimani Martin, 22, Martinsville, on or about May 24, conspire to commit burglary, steal property, break and enter with intent to commit larceny, conspire to commit larceny.

Tony LeShawn Martin, 37, Martinsville, on or about Aug. 26, malicious wounding.

Travis Vincent Matthews, 31, Collinsville, on or about Aug. 6, 2020, possess fentanyl.

Michael Paul McAdams, 26, Patrick Springs, on or about July 24, 2020, two counts of possess heroin; possess a firearm while in possession of heroin.

William Justin Mitchell, 40, Fieldale, on or about Jan. 3, 2021, grand larceny, burglary.

Christion James Moore, 23, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 15, grand larceny.

Jaquan Malik Niblett, 23, Martinsville, on or about May 24, conspire to commit grand larceny, conspire to commit burglary, grand larceny, burglary.

Kayla Ann Norris, 25, Martinsville, on or about Nov. 10, 2019, possess methamphetamine.

Brittany Nicole Odberg, 26, Bassett, on or about July 2, possess methamphetamine.



Cassie Lee Parsons, 26, Bassett, on or about Nov. 9, failure to appear.

Donald Wayne Puckett, 52, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 25, 2020, possess methamphetamine; on or about March 9, possess methamphetamine.

Amy Jane Sherwood, 44, Martinsville, on or about Nov. 9, possess oxycodone and acetaminophen.

Joshua Michael Simacek, 34, Martinsville, on or about July 8-20, 2020, destroy, deface, or damage property.

Kelli Compton Sparks, 51, Bassett, on or about Sept. 24, possess methamphetamine; possess heroin; on or between Sept. 24, 2020-Jan. 4, 2021, possess fentanyl.

Frederick Lynn Toney, 56, Bassett, on or about Nov. 5, failure to appear.

Tony Demetrius Walton, 50, Ridgeway, on or about Oct. 9, 2020, falsify consent form for a firearm.

Vaness Lee Warren, 46, Martinsville, on or about June 29, possess methamphetamine, possess fentanyl; on or about Aug. 26, possess methamphetamine.

Michael Shane Wilson, 35, Evington, VA, on or about Jan. 24, 2021, elude police.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

