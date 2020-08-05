Martinsville woman dies from injuries received in assault at apartment on Rives Road

A Martinsville woman who police said was beaten by a man who broke into her apartment on Rives Road last week has died, two of her friends said Wednesday.

Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said in a media release that the 911 communications center had received a hang-up call from 900 Rives Road, known as the Martinsville Lofts apartments, at 7:07 a.m. this past Thursday.

Officers were en route to the residence when they were flagged down at the intersection of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road by a woman in a car who identified herself as the person who had made the call.

Friends have identified the victim as Cindra Martin, who, they said, had managed to escape after being attacked but succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

“He broke her door down and beat her to death,” Hazel White said of the incident. “She worked at the city police department but had stopped working when she got sick.”

Fincher said MPD arrested Randy Jurden Largen, 48, who was a resident at a neighboring apartment, and have held him in the city jail without bond on charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault and aggravated malicious wounding.