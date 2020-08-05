Martinsville woman dies from injuries received in assault at apartment on Rives Road

A Martinsville woman who police said was beaten by a man who broke into her apartment on Rives Road last week has died, two of her friends said Wednesday.
Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said in a media release that the 911 communications center had received a hang-up call from 900 Rives Road, known as the Martinsville Lofts apartments, at 7:07 a.m. this past Thursday.
Officers were en route to the residence when they were flagged down at the intersection of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road by a woman in a car who identified herself as the person who had made the call.
Friends have identified the victim as Cindra Martin, who, they said, had managed to escape after being attacked but succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.
“He broke her door down and beat her to death,” Hazel White said of the incident. “She worked at the city police department but had stopped working when she got sick.”
Fincher said MPD arrested Randy Jurden Largen, 48, who was a resident at a neighboring apartment, and have held him in the city jail without bond on charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault and aggravated malicious wounding.
Fincher said in his release that the woman was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she was receiving treatment for her injuries.The original report did not describe the type of injuries or characterize their severity.
But Norma Gravely, who said she was Martin’s best friend, said she had died.
“All I is know is Cindra Martin was beaten really bad and died at the Baptist Hospital,” Gravely said.
No other information about the case was made immediately available, and authorities would not say whether charges against Largen would be upgraded in light of Martin’s death.
Fincher said late Wednesday that more details would be released. It was not apparent immediately what role at MPD Martin might have held or when she might have been employed.
“Information about the case should come out tomorrow [Thursday],” Fincher said. “We anticipate putting out a full release by the end of the day.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
