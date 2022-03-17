 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martinsville woman gets suspended sentence on drug charges

Jacqueline Marie Pritchett of Martinsville has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all of the time suspended, on three drug charges. 

On Feb. 10, 2020, a Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down nearly 300 indictments, with over a third of them related to illegal drugs. 

Of the 49 people wanted, Pritchett was arrested on two counts of distribution of oxycodone and one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. 

Pritchett was sentence five years in prison on each charge for a total of 15 years with all of the time suspended.

She was ordered to be on supervised probation for six years, pay restitution of $380 and courts costs of $1,695.

Jacqueline Pritchett

Jacqueline Marie Pritchett

 MCP

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

