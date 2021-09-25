'Miracle' 8-year-old recuperating well after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Henry County

The boy who was hit by a pickup truck after getting off a school bus Thursday is recuperating much better than had been expected, and a Martinsville man has been charged with driving the vehicle that struck him and left the scene.
Jaxon Harris, 8, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries since he was hit by a white Toyota pickup truck on Chatham Road, which is Route 57 in Henry County.
Virginia State Police say that David Paul Walker, 57, has been charged with hit-and-run after being identified "as the driver of a white Toyota pickup truck that struck the child and fled the scene," a VSP release stated. Walker is being held without bond in the Henry County jail.
“He’s a miracle!” said Kayla Dalton of her son Jaxon. The family lives in Mountain Valley.
Jackson had surgery on his femur (the bone that runs from below the hip to the knee) today, she said.
He has “a small brain hemorrhage near his brain stem and some bruising on his lungs,” she said. He will have to wear a neck brace for the next two to three weeks because some of the ligaments in his neck were strained.
Jaxon “has a lot of road rash on his face and the left side of his back. He has some pretty deep lacerations that they stitched and stapled up but they’re completely external.”
As Dalton has focused on her son, the community has rallied around the entire family in support.
Caitlin Boyd on Thursday organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Jaxon’s medical expenses.
“Jaxon Harris was life-flighted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has a broken femur, a gash in his head and bleeding at the bottom of the brain stem, he is currently in and out of consciousness and on sedative to keep him calm from all the pain and shock his poor body has endured,” Boyd wrote on the GoFundMe site.
By Saturday more than 200 people had donated half the $20,000 goal amount.
The fundraiser asked not only for monetary donations but also for “prayers for healing and comfort.”
And to hear Jaxon’s mother put it, that’s exactly what the family have been receiving.
“I’m just blown away by the love and support the community has shown our family,” she wrote. “I can’t say thank you enough to those who have prayed, donated, brought food, or just checked in on us. It all means so very much to us.
“I just want everyone to know how truly grateful we are for everything.”
Investigators say they were "able to quickly confirm and identify the suspect vehicle involved in the crash" after viewing the video from the onboard camera system of the school bus.
The white Toyota pickup truck has been located and recovered as evidence, the release stated.
The video showed that at 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, Henry County School bus No.147 had stopped in the northbound lane in the 8000 block of Route 57 to let Harris off of the bus.
With the flashing lights and stop arm of the school bus activated, Harris was struck by the southbound truck while crossing Route 57, and the truck immediately fled the scene after the crash, the release said.
VSP arrested Walker around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
"Thanks to multiple tips called in by the public and the persistent hard work of our troopers and special agents, state police were able to identify the suspect driver and take him into custody," Capt. Richard A. Denney, VSP Salem Division commander, said in the release. "We are keeping the young boy and his family in our prayers as he continues to recover from his very serious injuries."
Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester said his office will be continue to work with the VSP as the charge against Walker advances through the court system, the release stated, and he asked that anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to contact the VSP and provide whatever information they had.
