'Miracle' 8-year-old recuperating well after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Henry County

The white Toyota pickup truck has been located and recovered as evidence, the release stated.

The video showed that at 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, Henry County School bus No.147 had stopped in the northbound lane in the 8000 block of Route 57 to let Harris off of the bus.

With the flashing lights and stop arm of the school bus activated, Harris was struck by the southbound truck while crossing Route 57, and the truck immediately fled the scene after the crash, the release said.

VSP arrested Walker around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

"Thanks to multiple tips called in by the public and the persistent hard work of our troopers and special agents, state police were able to identify the suspect driver and take him into custody," Capt. Richard A. Denney, VSP Salem Division commander, said in the release. "We are keeping the young boy and his family in our prayers as he continues to recover from his very serious injuries."

Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester said his office will be continue to work with the VSP as the charge against Walker advances through the court system, the release stated, and he asked that anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to contact the VSP and provide whatever information they had.

