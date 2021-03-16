More tests ordered before competency ruling for man charged with first-degree murder in 2017 death of Martinsville woman

Video surveillance in the area showed that, after getting off work, Likens went to Sparky’s Food Store. She left the store about 10:10 p.m., at which point the video shows her walking toward the BB&T building, near the small wooded area behind the bank. That’s where her body was found.

Just before that, video surveillance obtained by the Martinsville Police Department showed two men walking across Market Street from Reynolds’ residence. This was at 9:50 p.m.

One of the two men was pushing a bicycle, and the other was identified as Reynolds. According to the criminal complaint, the man pushing the bicycle told police he was heading to the store to buy a beer and ran into Reynolds.

After they talked for a few minutes, Reynolds told him he was going to get some money to buy a beer, the witness said. He told police he left Reynolds within 200 yards of that wooded spot behind BB&T, which was a common area for Reynolds and Likens to meet when she ended her shift, witnesses told police. Often, they said, she would give him her tip money from working at the restaurant.