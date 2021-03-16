More tests ordered before competency ruling for man charged with first-degree murder in 2017 death of Martinsville woman

A Martinsville man will remain in Central State Hospital awaiting another series of competency tests before Martinsville General District Court Judge Joan Ziglar will rule whether he is able to stand trial for the first-degree murder of a Martinsville woman.
Robert Wayne Reynolds, 55, of 103 Maple Street in Martinsville, was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial and has been receiving psychological treatment since his arrest in the brutal death of Katherine White Likens, whose battered body was found in a wooded area in the city almost four years ago.
Under Virginia law, a defendant may be declared mentally incompetent to stand trial if he “lacks substantial capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist his attorney in his defense.”
Reynolds attended a hearing in Martinsville General District Court on Monday remotely by teleconference from a room at the hospital. He was dressed in casual clothes, had a long, gray beard and appeared to listen intently throughout the proceeding.
Maria Szerdelova, a clinical psychologist at Central State, appeared by telephone and testified over the speaker so everyone in the courtroom could hear her.
"Mr. Reynolds has an unspecified psychological disorder - he hallucinates and has delusional beliefs," said Szerdelova. "He has been on trial medications for over three years and has not responded to treatment."
Szerdelova said Reynolds had twice been admitted to the hospital for a life-threatening, pneumonia-related condition that was determined to be a reaction to some of the trial medication he was receiving.
"He is generally mentally ill and it has remained consistent," Szerdelova said. "He is unlikely to be restored in the future."
Martinsville Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Hall cited three other times, prior to Likens death, that Reynolds had been committed for psychological treatment and had been restored and questioned whether the results in Szerdelova's report were valid, suggesting Reynolds might be faking his illness to avoid facing trial.
"All trials have been exhausted - there is nothing else to try," said Szerdelova. "There is very little that we can do that has not been done.
"He shows irritability at times and it's challenging to engage him."
Much of the debate between Hall and Reynolds' attorney, Michael Nicholas, was over the clinical term "malingering" which means to exaggerate or feign illness.
"He [Reynolds] has self-reported symptoms - we have to take his word and he has a motive to lie," said Hall. "The clock is ticking - it's been four or five years and the reports are that he is not cooperative.
"The data is incomplete - he's successfully been treated three times before and this is the first time he's unrestorable."
Ziglar asked Szerdelova why she had not completed a battery of tests specifically designed to demonstrate whether Reynolds was a malingerer.
"They are not useful," said Szerdelova. "The tests would not be relevant - not necessary."
Records on file show Likens, on July 11, 2017, had requested and received a protective order against Reynolds.
In the criminal complaint, Likens alleged that Reynolds, whom she had dated, told her he would kill her, that he was going to use a hammer when he did it and that she feared for her safety after being orally attacked by him at her job.
Likens, 53, was reported missing about 12:21 p.m. on July 13, with police being told she never returned home after her night shift at Rania’s restaurant. Martinsville police found her body about four hours later in the woods between Ellsworth Street and Cleveland Avenue.
On July 14 the medical examiner’s office determined that the cause of Likens’ death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Before she had left work on the night of her death, Likens was overheard by witnesses at Rania’s arguing with Reynolds on her cell phone, the criminal complaint shows.
A neighbor reported that she had received a phone call from Likens when she got off work on July 12, with Likens saying she was supposed to be on the way home, but she never arrived.
Video surveillance in the area showed that, after getting off work, Likens went to Sparky’s Food Store. She left the store about 10:10 p.m., at which point the video shows her walking toward the BB&T building, near the small wooded area behind the bank. That’s where her body was found.
Just before that, video surveillance obtained by the Martinsville Police Department showed two men walking across Market Street from Reynolds’ residence. This was at 9:50 p.m.
One of the two men was pushing a bicycle, and the other was identified as Reynolds. According to the criminal complaint, the man pushing the bicycle told police he was heading to the store to buy a beer and ran into Reynolds.
After they talked for a few minutes, Reynolds told him he was going to get some money to buy a beer, the witness said. He told police he left Reynolds within 200 yards of that wooded spot behind BB&T, which was a common area for Reynolds and Likens to meet when she ended her shift, witnesses told police. Often, they said, she would give him her tip money from working at the restaurant.
It was unclear, however, if Likens had agreed to meet Reynolds or if she was just walking through the area. Her neighbors told police that Likens had planned to extend the protective order on July 13, a plan of which they said Reynolds was aware. They also told police that Reynolds knew her routine and the routes she took to and from work.
That same video surveillance that recorded Likens walking toward the wooded area showed Reynolds leaving that spot at 10:21 p.m. by himself. Multiple people in Likens’ apartment building also reported seeing Reynolds walking back from that area to his residence at that time.
After police found the body of Likens, the criminal complaint said, they spoke with Reynolds, who said he had been at his house all night. On July 14 Martinsville police executed a search warrant at Reynolds’ apartment and seized a pair of cut-off jeans shorts consistent with those Reynolds was seen wearing in the video.
In the criminal complaint, police officials mentioned that multiple spots of red stain, consistent with blood, were found on the shorts. They also seized multiple washcloths from the house, a bundle of clothes, a wooden stick and some black high-top tennis shoes before charging Reynolds with first-degree murder.
Ziglar pressed Szerdelova on Monday as to how she could determine if Reynolds was trying to get out of standing trial or not when he had not been fully tested and evaluated.
"I want to see the results of these tests to see if he's feigning," said Ziglar. "I'm ordering him [Reynolds] to remain committed so these tests can be conducted.
"We are fast approaching the end of this, but I'm going to commit him for further evaluation and for the administering of those tests."