Motel manager sentenced in 6-year-old drug case

A Ridgeway man who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a 6-year-old drug case left the courthouse a free man.
Rayindra Patel, 52, was arrested in 2016 on six counts of distributing a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a sawed-off shotgun as the result of an undercover drug operation in Henry County.
According to a news release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office at the time, the operation focused on middle-to-upper-level narcotics traffickers and repeat offenders.
Known drug areas in the county were targeted for the operations, including at the King's Court, a motel managed by Patel on the Greensboro Road.
In 2015 undercover agents tapped Patel for illegal distribution of narcotics in May, June, and September and on two different occasions in August.
In February of 2016 undercover agents added another count of distribution and the sawed-off shotgun charge.
A Henry County Grand Jury handed down direct indictments on Patel, and he was arrested in March 2016. A trial date was set for May 16, 2016.
Circumstances caused Patel's trial to be continued 38 times. Among them was a hostage situation that occurred at Patel's motel.
On a Friday afternoon in August 2019 the Henry County Sheriff's SWAT team responded to the King's Court motel where Patel was found trying to avoid immigration paperwork from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Patel had locked himself in the manager's residence of the motel and was holding a woman who shared the residence with him against her will.
For almost four hours a negotiator tired to secure the woman's release and get Patel to come out, and just when deputies were preparing to break into the room and rescue the woman, she walked out unharmed.
But Patel remained inside and refused to cooperate.
The SWAT team evacuated the motel, brought in the armored rescue vehicle and entered the motel through an unlocked front door.
Deputies then used a ram to enter Patel's room and arrested him without incident.
Patel was charged with obstruction of justice, abduction by force or intimidation, obstruction or resistance without force and sentenced to 12 months in prison for his actions.
Finally, this past Monday Patel pleaded guilty to three of the distribution charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with all of the time suspended and 3 years probation. He was also ordered to pay $2,495 in restitution and $1,733 in court costs.
The other charges, including three for narcotics distribution and one for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, were dropped.
