Motel manager sentenced in 6-year-old drug case

Patel had locked himself in the manager's residence of the motel and was holding a woman who shared the residence with him against her will.

For almost four hours a negotiator tired to secure the woman's release and get Patel to come out, and just when deputies were preparing to break into the room and rescue the woman, she walked out unharmed.

But Patel remained inside and refused to cooperate.

The SWAT team evacuated the motel, brought in the armored rescue vehicle and entered the motel through an unlocked front door.

Deputies then used a ram to enter Patel's room and arrested him without incident.

Patel was charged with obstruction of justice, abduction by force or intimidation, obstruction or resistance without force and sentenced to 12 months in prison for his actions.

Finally, this past Monday Patel pleaded guilty to three of the distribution charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with all of the time suspended and 3 years probation. He was also ordered to pay $2,495 in restitution and $1,733 in court costs.

The other charges, including three for narcotics distribution and one for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, were dropped.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

