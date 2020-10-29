Motorist discovers body floating in Smith River

A passing motorist spotted a body floating in the Smither River on Thursday morning.

Rescue personnel recovered the body — believed to be that of a white man — but its identity or how it might have died have not been determined.

The motorist called the 911 communications center at 11:13 and reported seeing a body floating face down under the bridge at Daniels Creek Road and River Road, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office states.

The caller followed the body as it floated down the rain-bloated river until it became entangled in a tree alongside River Road in Fieldale.

An off-duty auxiliary deputy from Patrick County and the swift-water rescue team from the Ridgeway District Rescue Squad and Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department recovered the body.

Deputies think they body had been in the river for more than 24 hours and said it appeared to be that of a white male wearing black sweat pants and a t-shirt, the release said.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the death and how the body got into the river.