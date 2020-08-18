Murder and conspiracy charges advance in shooting death of Henry County woman

Wade testified that he questioned Fitzgerald again, and this time she told him that the three of them had “scored some drugs” and that Russell had given her a tattoo on her leg that had angels and wings and the letters “T” and “D” on it for “Tanna” and “David.”

“Tanna was driving, Casey was in the passenger seat, and Russell was in the back,” Wade said. “Rogers [said she] has ideas how to get rid of Mrs. Morse.

“Fitzgerald said Morse drew a diagram of his house and gave her the four-digit lock code for the electronic [door] lock.”

Wade said he checked the lock using the code Fitzgerald provided and was able to open the lock.

“Fitzgerald took them [Russell and Rogers] to a dirt road just past the [Morse's] house and dropped them off,” and then said she left and went home, Wade said.

He said Fitzgerald told him she had a firearm that Morse had given her, and Russell had taken it.

After Pamela Morse died, Fitzgerald said Rogers “said it was done and it was messy” and that “they had taken care of David’s wife,” Wade said.

He said Fitzgerald said she then called Morse, told him she was sorry, that it was done, and not to hate her.