Murder and conspiracy charges advance in shooting death of Henry County woman

Former Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator David Lee Morse and three other people – one of them his alleged lover – will face murder and conspiracy charges in the shooting death of Morse’s wife in the couple’s home.
Morse, 66, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County appeared in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs before Henry County General District Court Judge James McGarry on Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Pamela Morse, 63, who was found in her bed with a gunshot wound to the head on May 13.
Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Roanoke, Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan and Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale also are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Russell and Rogers also are charged with grand larceny of an automobile.
McGarry quickly moved the case against Morse from Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to Henry County Circuit Court, told Morse he would be notified of his next court date and sent him back to jail.
McGarry then spent more than four hours hearing testimony from 11 witnesses during a preliminary hearing for Russell and Rogers, who were seated in the courtroom, and Fitzgerald, who appeared from a separate room via a large television screen mounted on the wall behind the judge.
The case unfolded by Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester describes how the three went to the Morses’ home on Wingfield Orchard Road on May 13, shot Pamela Morse, stole her Jeep and then attempted to blame each other, all because David Morse and Fitzgerald were lovers.
Nester first called 911 Communications Deputy Director Tierra Dillard, who verified the 911 call at 7:52 that morning, and its full 15 minutes of drama were played in court.
The dispatcher answered the line to a person crying profusely over the phone.
“My wife’s been shot - I’m home from work - she’s in bed and been shot.”
The person on the phone identified himself as Morse and began answering questions from the dispatcher. He said his wife was not conscious, not breathing, cold to touch and had been shot in the head.
“There’s stuff everywhere,” Morse said. “She’s laying in bed on her side.”
Morse began sobbing while the dispatcher asked him if there was a gun near his wife’s body and if anyone else was in the house. Morse replied “no” to both questions.
“I went to work at 9:30 last night in Woolwine and brought home Hardees biscuits and gravy,” Morse said.
The dispatcher kept Morse talking until the deputies arrived.
Henry County Sheriff’s Investigator J. Keller took the stand and said he arrived at 8:08 a.m., and there were already three officers on the scene, including Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry.
Keller said he found the body of Pamela Morse, with a gunshot wound to the head and lying on her side with her arms under pillows.
“There were items laying around - no gun - one or two other firearms nearby,” Keller said.
The video from the bodycam of one of the first responding deputies was played and ended with Perry’s telling Morse to collect his thoughts and see if he could locate the registration of his wife’s 2010 Jeep Compass, which he said was missing from the driveway.
Keller said not long into their examination investigators determined that there were security cameras on the property, but the batteries had been removed.
“That’s when we decided to turn the case over to the state police,” Keller said.
Virginia State Police Senior Special Agent Bill McCraw said he arrived to find that “the Henry County Sheriff’s Office had circled the property in yellow police tape, and everyone was outside.
“Morse told me his wife was having pain in her shoulder and knee and was taking some Tylenol and muscle relaxer and going to bed.
“He said she asked him to bring some biscuits and gravy from Hardees on his way home from work the next morning.”
McCraw said Morse told him he had security cameras around the house but had unplugged them two days earlier in order to use the outlet to charge a motorized scooter.
A game camera was mounted in a tree, and McCraw said that camera had an SD card but no batteries.
“The house was cluttered and some items were knocked over. She [Pamela Morse] was on the left-side of a single bed, and there was a pile of clothes on the floor.
“I found the bullet on the bed under her head.”
McCraw said red stains were found in the kitchen, and in the sitting room he found a pillow on a couch that had an “unusual hole and possibly gunshot residue.”
While continuing his investigation on Wingfield Orchard Road, McCraw was called to 525 Holley Ridge Road in Franklin County, where Russell and Rogers were caught spray-painting the missing Jeep.
“There were two firearms - a .22 that was loaded and a 9mm that was empty,” McCraw said. “The vehicle was found below the house in the woods -- it was a Jeep Compass -- about 175 to 200 yards from the house down a road through the woods.
“It was burgundy with black spray paint on it - you could smell it.”
VSP Special Agent M.T. Wade said he took Morse to the Martinsville Police Department to question him and there Morse told him that Fitzgerald was his girlfriend and that they were texting each other the night of Pamela Morse’s death.
“She professed her love for him and asked if he wanted her to go through with it, and he said, ‘Yes,’” Wade said Morse told him. “So while Morse was at work, Fitzgerald dropped them [Russell and Rogers] off [at Morse’s house] and couldn’t find them to pick them up.
Wade said Morse told him he received a call from Fitzgerald who “said it was done.”
VSP Special Agent Rick Conley said Russell told him that Fitzgerald agreed to pay him $50, a “gun and more to come’’ for painting a Jeep that he thought might have been stolen. Instead, Fitzgerald “set him up” to frame Russell for the murder of Pamela Morse.
But VSP Agent Patrick Meade said Rogers claimed that Fitzgerald pulled the trigger and shot Morse.
Meade testified that Rogers told him that, while they were at Morse’s house to pick up the Jeep, “Tanna [Fitzgerald] went into the room, there were two loud booms, and then she came running out.”
Afterwards, Meade said Rogers told him, she and Russell went to the property in Franklin County and began painting the Jeep.
Wade testified that he questioned Fitzgerald again, and this time she told him that the three of them had “scored some drugs” and that Russell had given her a tattoo on her leg that had angels and wings and the letters “T” and “D” on it for “Tanna” and “David.”
“Tanna was driving, Casey was in the passenger seat, and Russell was in the back,” Wade said. “Rogers [said she] has ideas how to get rid of Mrs. Morse.
“Fitzgerald said Morse drew a diagram of his house and gave her the four-digit lock code for the electronic [door] lock.”
Wade said he checked the lock using the code Fitzgerald provided and was able to open the lock.
“Fitzgerald took them [Russell and Rogers] to a dirt road just past the [Morse's] house and dropped them off,” and then said she left and went home, Wade said.
He said Fitzgerald told him she had a firearm that Morse had given her, and Russell had taken it.
After Pamela Morse died, Fitzgerald said Rogers “said it was done and it was messy” and that “they had taken care of David’s wife,” Wade said.
He said Fitzgerald said she then called Morse, told him she was sorry, that it was done, and not to hate her.
Russell was found with blood splatter on his pants, and the results of an analysis are pending. His statement places himself, Fitzgerald and Rogers in the bedroom with him standing behind Fitzgerald when she pulled the trigger, Wade said.
He said Russell told him that Fitzgerald left him and Rogers at the house after the shooting so he “stole stuff and took the Jeep.”
VSP Special Agent Wes Rorrer said he had extracted data from the cellphones of Fitzgerald and Morse, and the records show on the day Pamela Morse died that Fitzgerald texted David Morse at 12:54 a.m.
“Love you,” she wrote.
Then at 1:55 a.m. she sends a second message.
“It’s a done deal, we’re good honey, stop worrying about this.”
And again at 5:15 a.m.
“Don’t hate me."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
