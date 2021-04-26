Murder charge advances to grand jury in January slaying of Danville cab driver

DANVILLE — Danville Police Department Officer J.C. Thornton tried to find signs of life in 51-year-old cab driver Wendy Harris on the night of Jan. 10. She was killed by a passenger who sought a cab ride to go buy drugs, according to law enforcement testimony.
“I attempted to find a pulse,” Thornton said in a Monday afternoon preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court. “I did not find one.”
He called EMS and after they arrived, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris had head and neck lacerations when she was found in the cab she had been driving on Gay Street.
The suspect, 47-year-old James Edward Fultz IV, of Martinsville, had fled the scene. He faces a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.
Judge Robert Adams found probable cause Monday and certified the case to the grand jury’s June/July term.
Rhonda Graham said the man accused of killing Harris had called a cab from the living room of her Gay Street home that night.
The cab arrived about an hour later to pick up Fultz, she said.
Danville Police Department detective S.C. Bray testified that Fultz said he had called a cab with the intention of going somewhere to buy drugs.
Later, Graham saw rescue squad vehicles and the cab outside on Gay Street, she said. She testified she noticed a knife missing from her residence.
James Calloway said he had dispatched Harris to Gay Street but, later that evening, he could not reach her. He went to Gay Street, found her inside the cab and called 911.
Blood was found on the passenger outside door panel of the yellow van, according to warrants.
“Information was gathered that there was a dispute between the taxi driver and another individual about money,” officials wrote in an arrest warrant.
Bray told the court that Fultz thought Harris believed he was going to jump out of the vehicle without paying.
“The driver became irate and started yelling,” Bray said.
Police believe Fultz “got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver,” according to a criminal complaint.
Harris had injuries to the side of her face and the back of the head, Thornton said in court Monday.
Police contacted Fultz’s fiance, Shelby Holbert, because they had been looking for him, and planted an audio- and video-recording GPS device in her car with her consent.
She picked him up that night after he had fled the scene of the killing.
“He said he had killed somebody,” Holbert told the court.
The police were behind her car and she stopped her vehicle. Fultz got out and ran away, she said.
Detective W.C. Shively said he heard the conversation between Fultz and Holbert inside the car.
“A male voice said, ‘I just killed somebody tonight,’” Shively said.
When Fultz fled, Shively chased and caught him before Fultz was taken away by officers, Shively said.
Police reported that the suspect had dried blood on his hands, wrists and clothes and signs of injury to his hands.
He also had an owner’s manual “consistent with the make and model of the victim’s vehicle,” search warrants state.
Harris, who lived in Danville, did not have a known connection to Fultz, police reported.
