Murder charge advances to grand jury in January slaying of Danville cab driver

James Calloway said he had dispatched Harris to Gay Street but, later that evening, he could not reach her. He went to Gay Street, found her inside the cab and called 911.

Blood was found on the passenger outside door panel of the yellow van, according to warrants.

“Information was gathered that there was a dispute between the taxi driver and another individual about money,” officials wrote in an arrest warrant.

Bray told the court that Fultz thought Harris believed he was going to jump out of the vehicle without paying.

“The driver became irate and started yelling,” Bray said.

Police believe Fultz “got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver,” according to a criminal complaint.

Harris had injuries to the side of her face and the back of the head, Thornton said in court Monday.

Police contacted Fultz’s fiance, Shelby Holbert, because they had been looking for him, and planted an audio- and video-recording GPS device in her car with her consent.

She picked him up that night after he had fled the scene of the killing.