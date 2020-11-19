Murder charge in Franklin County dismissed against Martinsville man

“The security alarm [at Kirby’s house] went off at 10 that night, and it showed Finney leaving around the same time.”

Cooley said Finney took Kirby’s vehicle back to Martinsville.

Although an autopsy proved Kirby had been strangled to death, Cooley said there was no forensic evidence, “no blood—nothing to show—who caused the death. It was circumstantial.”

Cooley said another man, who he identified as an ex-boyfriend of Kirby’s, offered to police that he wasn’t the one who killed Kirby.

“He said, ‘I didn’t kill him’—sounds like he was protesting too much—who would say that?” Cooley said. “I found that a little odd.”

Police said they traced Kirby’s car to Finney’s residence in Martinsville the day after Kirby was found dead.

Cooley said Finney told police he wasn’t at Kirby’s house the day Kirby died, but a security camera proved he was.

When Finney was asked if he had permission to take Kirby’s vehicle, Cooley said he told the police he did not, but there was no evidence to prove the admission was truthful.