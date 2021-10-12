Murder suspect from Stuart headed to mental facility for treatment

"While working the crime scene to identify and collect evidence, it became quickly apparent that it appeared to be a staged crime scene," said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry at the time. "Evidence was collected, and then over the past 16 months we have continued working very diligently on this case, going through the evidence."

Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester has not said why he thinks Pequignot killed his wife. Copies of the search warrants and original police reports remain hidden from public view.

Henry County Sheriff Office's Capt. Wayne Davis said the documents were not made available "in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Perry has said the mountain of evidence his investigators collected included "dozens of interviews, some in South Carolina and other locations."

Essie Handy of Ridgeway, Hopkins-Pequignot's sister, told the Martinsville Bulletin shortly after the alleged murder that someone with the sheriff's department told her Hopkins-Pequignot was asleep when she was murdered and that some family members had observed blood all over the mattress after her death.

Pequignot is due back in Henry County Circuit Court on Jan. 21, over four years after the crime was committed, for a review to determine if he has been mentally restored in order to face trial. He is charged with a single count of first-degree murder.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

