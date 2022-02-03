New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

One woman alleges she was abducted and then was forced to sexually please four men in Henry County last month before her ordeal ended when she managed send a text for help to the 911 communications center.

Inv. E.D. Monroe, in a police report on file with the Henry County Clerk's Office, said that the woman told him she was abducted in Radford on Jan. 10 and then transported to Floyd County, where she was given over to Waylon Allen Cox, 36, of 677 Frank Redd Road in Fieldale.

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

The woman told Monroe she was then forced to have sex with Helms five times, three different ways, against her will throughout the night of Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.

Monroe wrote that the woman "stated she owed money to the individual who abducted her and believed she was going to be killed if she did not do what Cox and Helms said."

The story began to unfold on Monday at a bond hearing in Radford Circuit Court, where Deshawn Kiree Tucker, 29, of Pulaski, was appealing a general district court decision to deny him bond.

Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak described an abduction of two women on Jan. 10 after they were told to go to the Food City store parking lot in Radford.

The women arrived in a silver sedan, and security video shows a black sedan soon arrived and that there was a 20-minute conversation between the occupants of the two vehicles.

A red SUV arrived, and the women were threatened and told they were going for a ride, and got into the SUV, he said.

The women were taken to Pulaski County, then to Floyd, and then to Henry County, Rehak said.

The second woman was locked in a garage after she refused, and both women were sexually abused after they were taken to the second home, Rehak said.

Cox and Helms have both been charged with sodomy, and Helms has also been charged with three counts of rape.

Cox is scheduled for a bond appeal hearing in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday, and both men are due in Henry County General District Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14.

Cox is also due in Patrick County Circuit Court on Feb. 22 for a discovery hearing on an unrelated pair of charges of possession of schedule I or II drugs.

Tucker is charged with two counts of abduction and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Radford General District Court on Feb. 17.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that Patricia Beth Inman of Collinsville was arrested in Kernersville, N.C., and was jailed in Forsyth County Jail awaiting extradition to Henry County on a charge of human trafficking.

Inman is also due to be arraigned in Martinsville Circuit Court on Feb. 24 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and in Henry County General District Court on March 14 on charges of failing to stop or yield when entering the highway and driving under a revoked or suspended license.

On June 2, Inman is due to be sentenced in Martinsville Circuit Court on two charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possess heroin, carry a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III drug.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

