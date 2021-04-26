New Martinsville Police officers: Different backgrounds, same goals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before police officer training, he worked at a running store in Danville and was a tutor in Henry County’s English Language Learners program.

That job put him on the opposite side of an experience he had growing up – because “I went through that program when I was in school,” he said.

Huerta spent his first years in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, initially in a rural area and later on the outskirts of a city. The family moved to Bassett when he was 8, but still “I have quite many memories of Mexico,” he said.

Those memories encompass “the good and the bad. Unfortunately, the government for the most part can be pretty corrupt,” he said. “Knowing that it’s a big difference here is eye-opening.”

It’s also inspiring, to see that “actual justice is upheld here as compared to there.”