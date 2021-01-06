No trial date set in murder and conspiracy in death of former deputy's wife

David Lee Morse, the former Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator, and two other people were back in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning as their cases moved one step closer to trial on charges that the three conspired to kill Morse’s wife.

Morse, 66, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County is charged with the first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Pamela Morse, 63, who was found on May 13 in her bed with a gunshot wound to the head. Morse is represented by Martinsville attorney Michael McPheeters.

Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. She is represented by Danville attorney Jason Eisner.

Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Roanoke, is also charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. Martinsville attorney Perry Harrold is representing Russell.

Morse, Russell and their attorneys sat in chairs normally occupied by jurors while Rogers sat with her attorney at the table set aside for those who are on trial.