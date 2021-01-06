No trial date set in murder and conspiracy in death of former deputy's wife

David Lee Morse, the former Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator, and two other people were back in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning as their cases moved one step closer to trial on charges that the three conspired to kill Morse’s wife.
Morse, 66, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County is charged with the first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Pamela Morse, 63, who was found on May 13 in her bed with a gunshot wound to the head. Morse is represented by Martinsville attorney Michael McPheeters.
Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. She is represented by Danville attorney Jason Eisner.
Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Roanoke, is also charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. Martinsville attorney Perry Harrold is representing Russell.
Morse, Russell and their attorneys sat in chairs normally occupied by jurors while Rogers sat with her attorney at the table set aside for those who are on trial.
The seating arrangement allowed Russell and Rogers to make eye contact. As a guard stood nearby Russell, who was seated, Russell winked at Rogers in the courtroom.
Charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, Morse's alleged lover, were removed from the docket.
Fitzgerald died in October while in the Henry County Jail after notifying deputies that she had taken an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.
Henry County Public Safety responded to the jail and transported Fitzgerald to Sovah-Martinsville. When Fitzgerald arrived at the hospital, she was described as "alert, coherent and not displaying any signs of medical distress," the release said.
Fitzgerald was admitted to the hospital and died overnight.
Tracie Cooper, Roanoke’s medical examiner, said in November she still was waiting on toxicology results from Fitzgerald’s autopsy before releasing a cause and manner of death.
Cooper was out of the office and unavailable to comment on Wednesday.
The murder charges emerged on May 13 after David Morse reported that he arrived home from work that morning and found his wife dead of an apparent gunshot wound and her 2010 Jeep Compass missing.
The Virginia State Police took over the investigation at the request of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office because David Morse is a retired investigator with the HCSO.
VSP’s investigators determined that David Morse, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers allegedly devised a plan to kill Pamela Morse when David Morse was not at home.
Russell was found in Franklin County with Pamela Morse’s missing Jeep.
In November, Awbrey Watts, the assistant commonwealth's attorney, told Judge David Williams that a digital copy of the prosecution’s complete discovery had been made available to each of the three attorneys representing Morse, Rogers and Russell.
“This is one of probably several times we’ll meet in court before a trial date is set,” Eisner said outside of the courtroom at the end of the November hearing. “At some point the lawyers and the judge will decide on a trial or whatever it’s going to be.”
Judge David Williams decided on Wednesday that more discussion in court will be necessary before a trial date is set.
Williams shuffled through his calendar to find a date agreeable to everyone and settled on 9 a.m. on May 4 for the next courtroom hearing.
That date is exactly nine days before the anniversary of Pamela Morse's death.
