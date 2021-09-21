North Carolina man convicted of reduced charges in rape case

A North Carolina man will spend no time in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes last week.

Riley Shaw of King, N.C., was indicted by a Patrick County grand jury in October 2019 for rape, object sexual penetration and attempt to commit forcible sodomy in April of that year and was scheduled for a jury trial on those charges.

But on Sept. 13 in Patrick County Circuit Court, the charge of rape was amended to sexual battery, the charge of object sexual penetration was amended to sexual battery and the charge of commit forcible sodomy was dropped.

Riley was sentenced to 12 months suspended and 2 years probation on each of the sexual battery charges.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.