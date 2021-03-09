North Carolina man sentenced in beating death of Martinsville man

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of a Martinsville man as the result of an incident on Independence Day 2019 in Danville.

Lindsey Antonio “Tony” Wilson, 39, of Blanch, N.C., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Melvin Smith, 72, of Martinsville and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 4 years and 1 month suspended. He will be on supervised probation for 1 year and 6 months after his release.

The case against Wilson developed after Smith was dropped off at the emergency room at Sovah-Danville at 12:30 a.m. on July 4, 2019, suffering from blunt force trauma and lacerations to his head and neck, a Danville Police report stated.

Smith was transferred to the Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., where he died of his injuries six days later.

Police tracked the vehicle that carried Smith to the hospital, a brown Ford Expedition with North Carolina license plates, to 816 Betts St. in Danville, where police “observed a large amount of blood in the front passenger seat” and a blood-stained brick in a trash can on a side porch of the residence, a search warrant stated.