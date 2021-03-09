North Carolina man sentenced in beating death of Martinsville man

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of a Martinsville man as the result of an incident on Independence Day 2019 in Danville.
Lindsey Antonio “Tony” Wilson, 39, of Blanch, N.C., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Melvin Smith, 72, of Martinsville and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 4 years and 1 month suspended. He will be on supervised probation for 1 year and 6 months after his release.
The case against Wilson developed after Smith was dropped off at the emergency room at Sovah-Danville at 12:30 a.m. on July 4, 2019, suffering from blunt force trauma and lacerations to his head and neck, a Danville Police report stated.
Smith was transferred to the Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., where he died of his injuries six days later.
Police tracked the vehicle that carried Smith to the hospital, a brown Ford Expedition with North Carolina license plates, to 816 Betts St. in Danville, where police “observed a large amount of blood in the front passenger seat” and a blood-stained brick in a trash can on a side porch of the residence, a search warrant stated.
Residents of the house told police an altercation involving Smith had occurred at that house, and the Expedition was used to take Smith to the hospital, notes with the search warrant stated.
Wilson was developed as a suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest. On May 10, almost 10 months later, Danville Police took Wilson into custody during a traffic stop.
He initially was charged with malicious wounding in the death of Smith and jailed without bond, but his case was sent a Danville Grand Jury, which on Aug. 24 issued a direct indictment on a single charge of second-degree murder. Wilson was served the murder charge from his jail cell on Aug. 25.
He was scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 26, but on Jan. 12 he pleaded guilty in Danville Circuit Court. In addition to his prison time Wilson was ordered to pay $3,015 in restitution and $740 in court costs.
