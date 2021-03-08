North Carolina man sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping two family members in Martinsville

A North Carolina man will go to prison for 10 years after pleading guilty to having raped two members of his family.
Robert Dale Whitt Jr., who lives at 169 Cameron Lane in Mount Airy, N.C., entered an Alford plea in Martinsville Circuit Court last week and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 30 years suspended and 4 years of probation.
Whitt, 39, was arrested in Martinsville on May 27 after an alleged rape occurred involving a family member, and during the investigation, another family member said that Whitt had raped them almost seven months earlier.
The Martinsville Bulletin does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements in criminal proceedings.
Martinsville Police officer C.J. Griffith responded to a call on May 27 about a possible sexual assault at an apartment complex in Martinsville, according to a criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's office.
When Griffith arrived, a resident told him about having taken some medication between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and having gone to a bedroom to take a nap.
The person told Griffith that, while he or she was lying on the bed, Whitt had penetrated them with an object and had sex with them against their will.
This person testified in court that they "continuously stated" they "did not want him performing these actions" and that they "wanted him to stop."
Caitlyn Reynolds, Whitt's attorney, said the alleged victim and Whitt had "maintained a continuing sexual relationship" and they had "a history of sexual games played by the two."
Then another family member told police Whitt had committed a similar act involving them on Nov. 1, 2019.
The second alleged victim said they were in the bed asleep when Whitt entered and removed their "bottoms" and began having sex with them and also penetrated them with a sex device.
This second person "did not give him [Whitt] permission to do this" and the person "didn't tell anybody because" they "were scared," according to court testimony by the second family member.
When the first alleged victim notified police, the second family member told the first one about their experiences, and then the police were notified.
Testimony in the case indicated both family members frequently had called Whitt to give them rides to work and various places in April and May, but on May 27, Whitt was invited to stay overnight because he didn't have a place to stay and was needed to drive one of them to an early morning appointment the following day.
The family member testified that, after the appointment was over, Whitt brought the person home, and after the person had taken some medicine that made them drowsy, Whitt undressed them, penetrated them and had sex with them against their will.
I "started hollering, and he covered [my] mouth," the family member stated in court. "He was saying, 'If I can't have you, no one can.'"
Testimony also indicated the family member and Whitt would play games with each other using their cellphones and make bets. "Sometimes the bets were sexual," the family member admitted.
A Martinsville Grand Jury indicted Whitt during its November term on charges of object sexual penetration by force and rape by force or threat on Nov. 1, 2019, and object sexual penetration by force and rape by force or threat on May 27.
On March 1, Whitt entered an Alford plea on all four charges in Martinsville Circuit Court.
An Alford plea is a guilty plea in criminal court, whereby a defendant in a criminal case does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence but also agrees there is sufficient evidence that a conviction is likely.
The two counts of object sexual penetration were dropped, and Whitt was sentenced on the two rape charges.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.