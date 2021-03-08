North Carolina man sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping two family members in Martinsville

Caitlyn Reynolds, Whitt's attorney, said the alleged victim and Whitt had "maintained a continuing sexual relationship" and they had "a history of sexual games played by the two."

Then another family member told police Whitt had committed a similar act involving them on Nov. 1, 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second alleged victim said they were in the bed asleep when Whitt entered and removed their "bottoms" and began having sex with them and also penetrated them with a sex device.

This second person "did not give him [Whitt] permission to do this" and the person "didn't tell anybody because" they "were scared," according to court testimony by the second family member.

When the first alleged victim notified police, the second family member told the first one about their experiences, and then the police were notified.

Testimony in the case indicated both family members frequently had called Whitt to give them rides to work and various places in April and May, but on May 27, Whitt was invited to stay overnight because he didn't have a place to stay and was needed to drive one of them to an early morning appointment the following day.