Officers involved in shootout honored by Martinsville Police Department

Two Martinsville police officers involved in a chase and a shootout last New Year's Day have been honored as the department's top officers for 2020.
Michael Panos and Jason Griffith will share Martinsville Police Department's Officer of the Year Award.
Panos was shot in the left arm as he and Griffith chased a suspect in their patrol car and then on foot.
Thomas Joe Braxton, III, 37, was shot multiple times by return fire from the officers during the confrontation behind the Glen Ridge Apartments on Theater Drive in Martinsville.
Braxton has been charged in the shooting and is in custody awaiting trial.
The recipients of the Officer of the Year Award are determined by votes from employees of the police department.
Normally only one officer receives the award, but “both officers exhibited such courage, mental strength and professionalism it was universally agreed that both should receive the award,” a release stated.
The award normally is presented at the MPD’s annual Christmas dinner, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the presentation was made during a private ceremony.
“Although there may be a lack of a big production, we cannot emphasize enough how proud we are of these two officers,” the release stated.
A Virginia State Police investigation report says that at approximately 9:38 p.m. on Jan. 1 Panos attempted to stop Braxton’s 2002 Toyota pickup truck for a traffic violation on Memorial Boulevard at Askin Street.
Braxton ignored Panos after emergency equipment was activated, and a vehicle pursuit began.
Braxton is alleged to have jumped out of his moving vehicle on Theatre Street and fled on foot.
When Panos and Griffith located Braxton behind the apartments, Braxton is alleged to have begun firing, and Panos was shot once, Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher said in a release. His injury was not serious.
Panos and Griffith returned fire, and Braxton was taken into custody. His gun was recovered at the scene, the VSP release stated.
Braxton was arrested a few days later after he was released from the hospital on charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony eluding police officers.
His trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 in Henry County Circuit Court.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.