Officers involved in shootout honored by Martinsville Police Department

Two Martinsville police officers involved in a chase and a shootout last New Year's Day have been honored as the department's top officers for 2020.

Michael Panos and Jason Griffith will share Martinsville Police Department's Officer of the Year Award.

Panos was shot in the left arm as he and Griffith chased a suspect in their patrol car and then on foot.

Thomas Joe Braxton, III, 37, was shot multiple times by return fire from the officers during the confrontation behind the Glen Ridge Apartments on Theater Drive in Martinsville.

Braxton has been charged in the shooting and is in custody awaiting trial.

The recipients of the Officer of the Year Award are determined by votes from employees of the police department.

Normally only one officer receives the award, but “both officers exhibited such courage, mental strength and professionalism it was universally agreed that both should receive the award,” a release stated.

The award normally is presented at the MPD’s annual Christmas dinner, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the presentation was made during a private ceremony.