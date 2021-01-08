One man pleads guilty in Collinsville shooting, two others are still to be tried

The prosecution of three people charged with shooting a man and attempting to rob him nearly fell apart in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday when three witnesses failed to appear, two because COVID-19 kept them from entering the courthouse.

But after hearing arguments for dismissal, Circuit Judge David Williams adjusted charges and set a new bond arrangement that allowed one defendant to be released from jail, accepted a guilty plea by another and set a new court date when the witnesses presumably would appear.

A woman and two men face a wide array of charges after Jeffrie Bernard Hairston Jr. of Ridgemont Circle Apartments in Collinsville said the men entered his apartment and shot him on March 17.

A criminal complaint filed by Henry County Sheriff's Deputy Justin T. Gregory explained Hairston answered his apartment door and found Courtney Leigh Helms, 25, of Axton, on his doorstep asking for a cigarette.

Hairston told Gregory that, when he went to get a cigarette, Helms waited outside the door, but then he heard the door open, and when he looked into the living room, he saw two Black males wearing dark-colored clothes.

One of the men had a “long gun” and pointed it at Hairston while both men demanded money from him, the complaint stated.