One man pleads guilty in Collinsville shooting, two others are still to be tried

The prosecution of three people charged with shooting a man and attempting to rob him nearly fell apart in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday when three witnesses failed to appear, two because COVID-19 kept them from entering the courthouse.
But after hearing arguments for dismissal, Circuit Judge David Williams adjusted charges and set a new bond arrangement that allowed one defendant to be released from jail, accepted a guilty plea by another and set a new court date when the witnesses presumably would appear.
A woman and two men face a wide array of charges after Jeffrie Bernard Hairston Jr. of Ridgemont Circle Apartments in Collinsville said the men entered his apartment and shot him on March 17.
A criminal complaint filed by Henry County Sheriff's Deputy Justin T. Gregory explained Hairston answered his apartment door and found Courtney Leigh Helms, 25, of Axton, on his doorstep asking for a cigarette.
Hairston told Gregory that, when he went to get a cigarette, Helms waited outside the door, but then he heard the door open, and when he looked into the living room, he saw two Black males wearing dark-colored clothes.
One of the men had a “long gun” and pointed it at Hairston while both men demanded money from him, the complaint stated.
Hairston told Gregory he never saw Helms after the two men entered his apartment.
"The man without the gun went looking through the apartment,” Gregory’s complaint stated. “He looked through a duffle bag in the living room, but did not see the money in a side pocket.”
The man with the gun then fired a shot inside the apartment.
“He shot into the wall,” said Awbrey Watts, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Henry County.
Hairston said both men went into a back room, so he grabbed the duffle bag with the money and tried to make a run for it.
"Hairston heard another shot and realized he had been shot,” Gregory’s complaint stated. Hairston “went to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911.”
Said Watts: “There was another shot, and he was shot in the thigh. Hairston was shot while he was trying to leave.”
Gregory’s report indicated Hairston was shot in the left buttock, and the bullet penetrated his left thigh and struck his left testicle.
Hairston was treated and released at Sovah Health-Martinsville, the complaint stated.
The HCSO named Markese Decarlos White of Chatham and Quincy Traquan Pinkney, 20, of Martinsville as the two men who had entered Hairston’s apartment and tried to rob him, and Gregory named Pinkney as the man who carried the firearm.
The case began to break down on Wednesday went Watts realized her primary witness, Hairston, was a no-show.
“The victim had some sort of seizure,” Watts explained to Williams.
Then she learned two other witnesses for the prosecution were declined entrance to the courthouse because of their answers to the COVID-19 questionnaire that must be filled out by everyone entering the building.
An attempt was made by the defense to have the case dropped because of the prosecution’s failure to produce the evidence that would have been provided by the missing witnesses.
“We are unable to proceed because they are sick,” said Wayne Withers, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Henry County. “We can’t help that.”
Williams agreed with Withers, but he did make concessions to Helms.
Helms initially was charged with attempt to commit armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiring to commit armed robbery and attempted robbery of a residence.
The attempted robbery charge already had been dismissed, and Helms' attorney, Matthew Clark, successfully argued for the dismissal of the charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Williams agreed to set bail for Helms at $2,000. She previously had been held without bail.
White owned up to his part in the crime by pleading guilty. He had been charged with breaking and entering a dwelling armed with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, accessory after the fact to malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - subsequent offense, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, malicious shoot at or in an occupied dwelling and attempt to commit armed robbery.
Williams cautioned White that he could be sentenced to life plus 24 years for his plea, and White told Williams that he understood.
White will be sentenced in a hearing at 2 p.m. on April 19, and the remaining charges against Helms will be adjudicated. Pinkney also will continue to face charges for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, malicious shoot into an occupied dwelling and attempt to commit armed robbery also will be prosecuted.
