Patrick Co. clerk of court arrested for the second time in a week

Sherri Mitchell Hazlewood, 54, of Claudville, was arrested late Saturday night on charges of breaking and entering and destruction of property, according to a news release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Hazlewood is the Patrick County Clerk of Court.

That was her second arrest in a week, the other one being Tuesday in Bland County.

Smith stated the Saturday incident began when a concerned citizen contacted the Patrick County E 911 center at 10:40 p.m. and requested that deputies check Hazlewood's well-being. Lt. Dustin Foley and Deputy Cody Fortner responded and arrived at Hazlewood's apartment on Big Dan Lake Road at approximately 11 p.m. Upon arrival, contact was made with Hazlewood. During the course of the interaction with Hazlewood, Smith said, deputies discovered that a breaking and entering allegedly had occurred to a building on the property. Contents inside of the building had been thrown onto the floor, and damage had allegedly been done to an interior wall, the release states.

Hazlewood was arrested and transported to the Patrick County Jail, where she is being held without bond.

The sheriff advised that breaking and entering is a felony, and less than $1,000 in damage was done to the interior of the building.

Last Tuesday, Hazlewood was arrested by Deputy CJ Brewster of the Bland County Sheriff’s Office at 2:45 p.m. and charged with possession of schedule I/II drugs after the deputy responded to a report of a woman looking through vehicles at a rest area on I-77.

The bail determination checklist in Bland County noted that she was released from released from Bland County under a $2,500 secured bond, but not before being issued a stern warning.

In addition to the felony narcotics charge, Hazlewood was also charged with public intoxication and is due in Bland General District Court on Jan. 25 in relation to both charges.

This Tuesday, Hazlewood is scheduled to appear in Patrick County General District Court on Nov. 15 on a DWI charge from June 19.

Hazlewood was elected clerk in a special election in November 2017 to fill the unexpired term of former clerk Susan C. Gasperini, who had retired effective April 1, 2017. That eight-year term expires at the end of next year.