Patrick County authorities investigating strong armed robbery

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith says his department is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occurred about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon along Ayers Orchard Road.

Smith said a 19-year-old Stuart man, whom he did not name, told police he was trimming weeds at a residence near the road when a burgundy Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Maryland license plates stopped nearby.

Two men in their 40s, one with a beard, approached the Stuart man and demanded money.

"The victim felt physically intimidated and cooperated and gave the suspects all the money he had," Smith said.

The men spoke with an Indian or Middle Eastern accent and had two small children in the back seat of the vehicle.

The Stuart man was not injured in the incident.

Smith said a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the two men and if anyone has any information related to this crime you can contact him confidentially at 276-692-7012 or Investigator Brian Hubbard at 276-692-6512.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

