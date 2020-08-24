Patrick County deputy saves three men from burning vehicle

An Ararat man is in critical condition after a Patrick County deputy pulled him and two other men from a burning vehicle after it had crashed into a tree on Saturday night .

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Deputy Lewis Carroll Jr. noticed a 2006 Hyundai Sonata speeding at 11:35 p.m. on Ararat Highway and attempted to stop it.

A pursuit ensued, with speeds in excess of 80 mph. The Hyundai turned onto Raven Rock Road, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Raven Rock Road and River Road and caught fire.

Carroll tried to extinguish the fire first, but as the fire began to overtake the vehicle, he pulled all three occupants out and to safety.

"It is obvious that all three men would have burned to death if Carroll had not have acted so decisively," Smith said.

Carroll also tried to rescue a dog from the vehicle but was unable to do so, and the fire had completely engulfed the vehicle by that time.

The driver of the vehicle, Sammy Wayne Smith, 48, of Ararat was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with life- threatening injuries. Details of his condition were not released.