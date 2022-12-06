 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick County grand jury hands down 32 indictments

A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 32 indictments on Friday against 24 people.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

  • Logan Eugene Bevill, on or about May 9: Unlawful wounding.
  • Brandon Lee Bowman, on or about July 11: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
  • Keith Allen Charles, on or about May 9: Unlawful wounding.
  • Joshua Brooks Clifton, on or about March 24: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
  • Cassaundra Hope Cole, on or about March 30: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
  • Ashley Celeste Dayton, on or about Aug. 2: Grand larceny of automobile, malicious wounding.
  • Lacey Ditta, on or about March 17: Destruction of property.
  • Richard Brown Dunford, on or about May 11: Object sexual penetration to a victim less than 13, aggravated sexual battery.
  • Jarrett Harley Goins, on or about May 9: Unlawful wounding.
  • Morgan Dawn Goins, on or about Dec. 19: Grand larceny, burglary, destruction of church property.
  • James Raymond Hall Jr., on or about April 30: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Chrystal Kathleen Luckado, on or about June 7: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
  • Austin Garrett Martin, on or about Aug. 11: Forgery.
  • John David Minter, between June 11 and July 3: Threat in writing.
  • James Robert Mirvish, on or about Sept. 1: Trespassing - hate crime; intent to interfere with rights of another, intentionally damage property.
  • James Robert Mullins, on or about June 30: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
  • William Tyler Pearson, between May 14 and May 26: Burglary, grand larceny, larceny of a firearm.
  • Andrea Leigh Sheppard, on or about Aug. 17: Possession of ammunition by a felon.
  • Barry Watson Shough, between Mary 28 and May 29: Burglary, grand larceny.
  • Tyler Ray Shough, between June 1 and June 21: Embezzlement.
  • Corey Keith Smith, on or about Feb. 21: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
  • Daryl Denell Speas, on or about April 15: Burglary, grand larceny.
  • Brandon Cory Thomas, on or about July 29: Larceny of a firearm, burglary.
  • Steven Clark Wolfe, on or about Feb. 26: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

