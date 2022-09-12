Patrick County grand jury hands down 37 indictments

A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 37 indictments on Friday against 22 people.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
- Jonathon Jarrell, on or between March 1 and March 21: Indecent liberties by parent with a child under the age of 15, aggravated sex with a victim under the age of 13.
- John Ewell Scott II, on or about Feb. 4: Violate protective order, commit assault and battery with injury.
- William Daniel Fitzgerald, on or about March 17: Malicious wounding.
- William Jefferson Philpott Jr., on or about Oct. 5: Conspiracy to commit armed burglary, possession of burglary tools.
- Dianna Carol Spencer, on or about Oct. 5: Conspiracy to commit armed burglary, possession of burglary tools.
- Donna Lynn Goins, on or about May 29, 2021: Possess schedule I/II drug.
- Damien Charles, on or about Feb. 3: Threat to kill in writing.
- Cory Ralph Arrington, on or about June 19, 2020: Burglary of occupied dwelling.
- Jason Foley Iroler, on or about March 1: Possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug - second offense.
- Johnny Miranda, on or about March 2: Possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs greater than 227 grams.
- Joshua David Sawyers, on or about March 2: Possession of a firearm by convicted violent felon.
- Bridgette Dawn Estep, on or about Sept. 17: Grand larceny, burglary.
- Amanda Christine Vessell, on or about April 7: Two counts of assault and batter of a law enforcement officer.
- Keith Allen Charles, on or about March 28: Elude police, burglary.
- Cassaundra Hope Cole, on or about April 25: Possess firearm on person while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Margaret Carol Anderson, on or about Feb. 15: False statement on a firearm transfer form.
- David Howard Childress III, on or about May 23, 2020: Abduction; on or about Sept. 8, 2020: Abduction; on or about Sept. 13: Abduction; on or about Oct. 15, 2020: Rape; on or about Oct. 1, 2021 through May 1, 2022: Stalking; on or about Oct. 9, 2021: Rape, abduction.
- Roger James Dulaney, on or about Jan. 1 through June 30: Child endangerment, contribute to the delinquency and abuse of a child.
- Wanda Dulaney, on or about Jan. 1, through June 30: Child endangerment, contribute to the delinquency and abuse of a child.
- Travis Allen Pace, on or about April 23: Possession of a firearm by violent felon.
- Michelle Dawn Willey, on or about Jan. 24: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.