A total of 43 indictments were issued Monday against 28 people by a Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Direct indictments
- John Ernest Hale, on or about Oct. 8: Abduction.
- Emma Shae Hall-Pack, on or about May 20: Grand larceny.
- Daniel Ramos, on or about Aug. 23: Child abuse with serious injury.
- Anthony Clarence Carter, on or about Oct. 24: Child endangerment.
- Kevin Ray Bowman, on or between June 22 and Aug. 24: Unauthorized use of a vehicle greater than $1,000.
- Cassaundra Hope Cole, on or about March 1, 2022: Possess burglarious tools.
- Cory Trent Goad, on or about April 23, 2022: Construction fraud greater than $1,000.
- William Patrick Grayson, on or about July 30: Malicious wounding.
- Marcus Randal Hunt, on or about Aug. 3: DWI—3rd offense within 10 years.
- Jackie Jermaine Moore, on or about Dec. 17: Shoplifting—3rd or more offense.
- Christine Sarah Barnette, on or about April 8: Felony homicide, felony eluding law enforcement.
- Carolyn Vernon, on or between Aug. 1 and Oct. 26: Two counts of child endangerment.
- Chester Dwayne Vernon, on or between Aug. 1 and Oct. 26: Two counts of child endangerment.
- Marque Javon Carter, on or about Nov. 19: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Matthew Logan Cline, on or between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2022: Rape, sodomy, procure minor by computer system, four counts of participating in the filming of child pornography.
- William David Fain, on or about May 28: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Brian Maurice Green, on or about Sept. 29: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Shelly Hamm, on or about Nov. 17: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Amanda Ina Hope Handy, on or about Sept. 23: Child endangerment, child cruelty.
- Kenneth Monroe Handy, on or about Sept. 23: Child endangerment, child cruelty, possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
- Brandy Lynn Humphries, on or about Jan. 1, 2022: False statement on a firearm form.
- Kirsten Alexandria Lewis Jones, on or about Jan. 27: Indecent liberties child by custodian, use of communication system to facilitate indecent liberties.
- Jerry Marshall, on or about Nov. 21: DMV perjury, altering or forging title.
- David Bryan Ramsey, on or between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8: Rape of a child less than 13 years old, aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old.
- Mary Jean Ramsey, on or between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8: Child endangerment.
- David Wayne Trent, on or about Nov. 17: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Daniel Tucker, on or about Aug. 11: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of schedule I/II drugs while possessing a firearm.
- Jason Ramon Wooden, on or about Oct. 19: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.