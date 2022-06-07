 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Patrick County Grand Jury hands down 65 indictments

  • 0

There were a total of 65 indictments issued against 30 people by a Patrick County Grand Jury on Monday.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Direct indictments

  • French Andrew Bailey, grand larceny on or about Oct. 9, burglary on or between June 1-3, 2021, on or about Oct. 9, and on or between Oct. 11-12.
  • Jessica Renee Bailey, burglary on or about June 1, 2021 and Oct. 9.
  • Jacob Lee Bowman, strangulation on or about Aug. 13.
  • Kevin Ray Bowman, child abuse on or about Oct. 14.
  • Hannah Jane Boyd, unauthorized use on or about Aug. 9.
  • Tyler Benjamin Brockney, burglary, destruction of property on or about Dec. 10.
  • Brittany Burchette, grand larceny on or about Oct. 5.
  • Charlie William Burchette III, grand larceny on or about Oct. 5.
  • Richard Darren Cobbler, maliciously shoot in occupied dwelling, domestic assault and batter—third or subsequent offense on or about Dec. 7.
  • Michael David Critzer, attempt to commit arson, threat to bomb or burn on our about May 27, 2021.
  • Tony James Dupree, elude on or about Jan. 29, 2020.
  • Erik Derelle Farris, sale of schedule I/II drugs on or about Aug. 22, 2011, conspire to commit or conspire to sell schedule I/II drugs and sale of schedule I/II drugs on or about Sept. 13, Sept. 15, and Oct. 11, 2011.
  • Rodney Christopher Goodwin, sale of schedule I/II drugs on or about March 1, 2012.
  • Zachary Shawndell Goodwin, conspire to sell schedule I/II drugs—third or subsequent offense, sell schedule I/II drugs—third or subsequent offense on or about Sept. 15, 2011.
  • Deshaun Michael Hughes, burglary on or about Dec. 1.
  • Jason Thomas Mayhew, three counts of assault and batter on law enforcement officer on or about Nov. 3.
  • Samantha Rose McMillan, uttering on or about Nov. 20.
  • Joseph Michael Murphy, possess ammunition by felon on or about Feb. 11, 2021.
  • Terrance Antwain Penn, sale of schedule I/II drugs, sell or possess schedule I/II drugs in a correctional facility on or about Jan. 31.
  • Clarissa L. Perez, three counts of assault and batter on law enforcement officer on or about Sept. 4.
  • Ronald Scott Richards Jr., attempt to commit burglary, two counts assault and batter on law enforcement officer on or about Feb. 13.
  • Alice Rumley, two counts perjury of DMV form, two counts false statement on DMV title, on or about Dec. 16.
  • James E. Rumley, two counts perjury of DMV form, two counts false statement on DMV title, on or about Dec. 16.
  • Amber Renee Scott, assault on law enforcement officer on or about Nov. 30.
  • Joseph Franklin Sechrist, possession of schedule I/II drugs on or about Oct. 25.
  • Kenneth Marco Setliff, DUI—third offense on or about Oct. 28.
  • Daniel Brian Unger, strangulation, domestic assault and batter, on or about Nov. 26.
  • Brittany Renea Williams, petit larceny—third or subsequent offense on or about March 21, 2020.
  • Ronnie Dale Willey, burglary, grand larceny on or about Jan. 17.
  • Becky Reena Wilson, two counts animal cruelty resulting in death—second or subsequent offense on or about Nov. 9, 2018.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travel strategy aims to boost tourism beyond pre-pandemic numbers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert