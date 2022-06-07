Patrick County Grand Jury hands down 65 indictments

There were a total of 65 indictments issued against 30 people by a Patrick County Grand Jury on Monday.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Direct indictments
- French Andrew Bailey, grand larceny on or about Oct. 9, burglary on or between June 1-3, 2021, on or about Oct. 9, and on or between Oct. 11-12.
- Jessica Renee Bailey, burglary on or about June 1, 2021 and Oct. 9.
- Jacob Lee Bowman, strangulation on or about Aug. 13.
- Kevin Ray Bowman, child abuse on or about Oct. 14.
- Hannah Jane Boyd, unauthorized use on or about Aug. 9.
- Tyler Benjamin Brockney, burglary, destruction of property on or about Dec. 10.
- Brittany Burchette, grand larceny on or about Oct. 5.
- Charlie William Burchette III, grand larceny on or about Oct. 5.
- Richard Darren Cobbler, maliciously shoot in occupied dwelling, domestic assault and batter—third or subsequent offense on or about Dec. 7.
- Michael David Critzer, attempt to commit arson, threat to bomb or burn on our about May 27, 2021.
- Tony James Dupree, elude on or about Jan. 29, 2020.
- Erik Derelle Farris, sale of schedule I/II drugs on or about Aug. 22, 2011, conspire to commit or conspire to sell schedule I/II drugs and sale of schedule I/II drugs on or about Sept. 13, Sept. 15, and Oct. 11, 2011.
- Rodney Christopher Goodwin, sale of schedule I/II drugs on or about March 1, 2012.
- Zachary Shawndell Goodwin, conspire to sell schedule I/II drugs—third or subsequent offense, sell schedule I/II drugs—third or subsequent offense on or about Sept. 15, 2011.
- Deshaun Michael Hughes, burglary on or about Dec. 1.
- Jason Thomas Mayhew, three counts of assault and batter on law enforcement officer on or about Nov. 3.
- Samantha Rose McMillan, uttering on or about Nov. 20.
- Joseph Michael Murphy, possess ammunition by felon on or about Feb. 11, 2021.
- Terrance Antwain Penn, sale of schedule I/II drugs, sell or possess schedule I/II drugs in a correctional facility on or about Jan. 31.
- Clarissa L. Perez, three counts of assault and batter on law enforcement officer on or about Sept. 4.
- Ronald Scott Richards Jr., attempt to commit burglary, two counts assault and batter on law enforcement officer on or about Feb. 13.
- Alice Rumley, two counts perjury of DMV form, two counts false statement on DMV title, on or about Dec. 16.
- James E. Rumley, two counts perjury of DMV form, two counts false statement on DMV title, on or about Dec. 16.
- Amber Renee Scott, assault on law enforcement officer on or about Nov. 30.
- Joseph Franklin Sechrist, possession of schedule I/II drugs on or about Oct. 25.
- Kenneth Marco Setliff, DUI—third offense on or about Oct. 28.
- Daniel Brian Unger, strangulation, domestic assault and batter, on or about Nov. 26.
- Brittany Renea Williams, petit larceny—third or subsequent offense on or about March 21, 2020.
- Ronnie Dale Willey, burglary, grand larceny on or about Jan. 17.
- Becky Reena Wilson, two counts animal cruelty resulting in death—second or subsequent offense on or about Nov. 9, 2018.
