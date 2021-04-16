Patrick County man accidentally shoots his wife

A Patrick County man has been charged with accidentally shooting his wife in the chest.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said deputies and emergency medical first responders answered a call involving a gunshot victim Tuesday morning at a residence on Union Church Road in Ferrum.

They found Melissa Atkins Hale, 45, with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She was airlifted to the Roanoke Carilion Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition and expected to recover, Smith said.

Smith said Investigator Jason Kruse and Lt. Steve Austin determined Daniel Steven Hale, 46, Melissa Hale's husband, had shot her in an apparent accident.

Smith did not say how the accidental shooting occurred or what led Kruse and Austin to determine the shooting was accidental.

Daniel Hale was charged with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.