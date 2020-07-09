Patrick County man arrested, charged with shooting at girlfriend inside their home

A Patrick County man has been arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder charges after a standoff with police at his home in the Fairystone area.
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said that a woman called police and told them her boyfriend shot at her while they were inside their home Wednesday evening.
"Early Thursday morning, tactical teams from both the Patrick and Henry County Sheriff's Office surrounded the suspect's residence to execute both an arrest warrant and search warrant," Smith said. "The armored vehicle from the Henry County Sheriff's office was used as the initial approach vehicle, and commands were given for the suspect to exit the residence."
After several minutes, Jason Leigh Williams, 36, of Goblintown Creek Road came out of the front of the house and surrendered to police, a release stated.
Multiple firearms and an assortment of ammunition was seized from the home during a search warrant.
Investigators believe a .45 caliber handgun was fired while the woman and Williams were in the home.
"The evidence suggests that the bullet narrowly missed the victim, who was able to flee from the residence and seek help," Smith said. "Williams allegedly had a cache of weapons and ammunition inside the home and had made threats to fire upon law enforcement when they came to arrest him."
Williams was charged with attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously discharging a firearm inside a dwelling. He is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond.
