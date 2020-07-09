Patrick County man arrested, charged with shooting at girlfriend inside their home

A Patrick County man has been arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder charges after a standoff with police at his home in the Fairystone area.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said that a woman called police and told them her boyfriend shot at her while they were inside their home Wednesday evening.

"Early Thursday morning, tactical teams from both the Patrick and Henry County Sheriff's Office surrounded the suspect's residence to execute both an arrest warrant and search warrant," Smith said. "The armored vehicle from the Henry County Sheriff's office was used as the initial approach vehicle, and commands were given for the suspect to exit the residence."

After several minutes, Jason Leigh Williams, 36, of Goblintown Creek Road came out of the front of the house and surrendered to police, a release stated.

Multiple firearms and an assortment of ammunition was seized from the home during a search warrant.

Investigators believe a .45 caliber handgun was fired while the woman and Williams were in the home.