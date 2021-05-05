Patrick County man could be free this summer after shooting at his girlfriend inside their home

A Patrick County man charged with murder after he shot at his girlfriend inside their home will be released from jail in about two months and ordered to take anger management classes.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said that a woman called police on July 8 and told them that Jason Leigh Williams, 36, of Goblintown Creek Road had shot at her.

“The evidence suggests that the bullet narrowly missed the victim, who was able to flee from the residence and seek help,” Smith said. “Williams allegedly had a cache of weapons and ammunition inside the home and had made threats to fire upon law enforcement when they came to arrest him.”

Tactical teams from Patrick and Henry counties surrounded the house, armed with a search warrant.

“The armored vehicle form the Henry County Sheriff’s office was used as the initial approach vehicle, and commands were given for the suspect to exit the residence,” Smith said.

After several minutes, Williams came out of the front of the house and surrendered to police, a release stated.

Investigators believe a .45 caliber handgun was fired while the woman and Williams were in the home.