Patrick County man jailed on attempted murder charge

A Patrick County man is in the Patrick County Jail on multiple charges including attempted murder.

A release from the Patrick County Sheriff's Office shows Chase Trevor Kaufman, 32, was arrested on March 9 on charges of attempted first degree murder, abduction and obstruction or resist without force.

Records on file in the Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk's Office indicate Kaufman appeared in Patrick County Circuit Court Tuesday morning, was advised about attorney arrangements and assigned a public defender. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on May 16.

Meanwhile, court records show Kaufman is also due in Patrick County General District court on March 29 for destruction of property with intent, less than $1,000.

Kaufman will return to Patrick County Circuit Court on April 25 to answer to charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, intoxication in public and violation of probation charges.

Other arrests made in relation to grand jury indictments that were handed down on March 7 were:

Johnny Miranda, 24, 6059 Morrow Cove, Morrow, Georgia: possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute.

Joshua David Sawyers, 38, 1455 Simpson Mill Road, Mt. Airy, North Carolina: possess a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jesse Lee Blankenship, 38, address listed as Patrick County Jail: possess child pornography, eight counts of possess child pornography, subsequent offense.

Tony Lee Epperson, 49, address listed as Patrick County Jail: threat to kill, intimidate law enforcement.

Skylar Dwayne Dix, 27, 104 Hillcrest Court, Stuart: aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old.

Austin Guy Cox, 20, address listed as Patrick County Jail: threat to kill in writing, intimidation of law enforcement.

Danny Lee Huff, 34, 4665 Cherry Creek Rd., Meadows of Dan: two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of posses schedule I or II drugs, possess gun with schedule I or II drugs, possess sawed off shotgun.

Justin Sinclair Hawks, 31, 1565 The Hollow Road, Ararat: rape, aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old, two counts of sodomy, object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old, two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Logan Eugene Bevill, 5192 NC Hwy., Madison, North Carolina: grand larceny, break and enter, petit larceny.

Thomas Clark Walker, 34, 101 Camp Pioneer Lane, Pinnacle, North Carolina: indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years old.

William David Fain, 32, 549 VFW Road, Patrick Springs: probation violation.

Rebecca Diane Phillips, 1088 Peters Creed Dr., Stuart: malicious wounding, domestic assault and batter, destruction of property with intent, break and enter with intent.

John Lee Thompson Jr., 29, 336 Cody Lane, Ararat: domestic assault and battery.

Michael Ray Clifton, 53 Cedar View Ln., Stuart: three counts of distribute or sell for profit schedule I or II drugs.

Amber Renee Scott, 34, 947 Mountain View Loop, Stuart: two counts of possess schedule I or II drugs, six counts of distribute or sell for profit schedule I or II drugs.

Randall David Bowman, 52, of 1093 Mountain View Loop, Stuart: two counts of distribute or sell for profit schedule I or II drugs.

Tonya Fain Worley, 47, 188 Apple Tree Dr., Stuart: obtain goods or services with intent to defraud.

Joseph Michael Murphy, 36, 630 Mayo Court, Stuart: four counts of distribute or sell for profit schedule I or II drugs.

Michael David Critzer, 30, address listed as Patrick County Jail: protective order violation.

Rebecca Jane Wyatt, 46, 60 VFW Road, Patrick Springs: possess schedule I or II drugs.

Cindy Rorrer Rigney, 47, 3222 Meadowood Trail, Martinsville: distribute or sell for profit schedule I or II drugs.

Charlie William Burchette III, 38, 5353 Ararat Highway, Ararat: sodomy of a victim less than 13 years old, aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old, indecent liberties.

Cody Joseph Wyatt, 28, 625 Taylor View Dr., Patrick Springs: public intoxication.

Brian Alan Thor, 54, 5034 Long Mill Court, Kernersville, North Carolina: surety's capias and bailpiece release.

Ryan Andre Hughes, 29, address listed as Patrick County Jail: fail to appear.

Brandon Scott Massey, 29, 2375 Irisburg Rd., Axton: possess schedule I or II drugs.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

