Patrick County man pleads guilty to computer solicitation involving teenager

A Patrick County man was sentenced to 7 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Patrick County Circuit Court to solicitation by computer and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Ronald Dwayne Easter, 40, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2020, on charges that he solicited a child 15 or older by computer on Jan. 1, 2020.

In exchange for Easter’s guilty plea on three of the four charges against him, the charge of solicitation of a child was dropped.

Easter was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 3 years and 2 months suspended, on the charge of computer solicitation and 12 months each on the two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, with both 12-month sentences suspended.

Easter was also ordered to pay $718 in court costs and a $100 fine.

Easter has been in the Patrick County Jail since his arrest in February of last year and will be eligible for release on Dec. 9.

