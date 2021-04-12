Patrick County Sheriff's Office is 2nd busiest in state

State data for 2019 show the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office to be the second busiest rural sheriff’s office in Virginia.

That’s based on the 2019 Crime in Virginia Publication, which compiles statistics from court records, Virginia DMV, office statistical data and from assisting law enforcement agencies, which was shared through a press release from the PCSO.

The PCSO made 531 arrests, investigated 745 cases, made 23 DUI arrests and 127 narcotics arrests, handled 1,197 traffic offenses in 2019 and 2020 and investigated eight crashes. It has 31 full-time officers covering the county of about 17,752.

There are 40 rural counties in Virginia, and “rural” is defined as those offices serving populations of fewer than 20,000, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith stated in the release. Only Scott county had more offenses investigated and arrests made.

Patrick County’s crime rate was 3.57% in 2019, which is significantly lower than the state average of 4.93%, the release states. The city of Roanoke had the highest crime rate, at 11.41%.

