Patrick County Sheriff's Office is 2nd busiest in state

State data for 2019 show the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office to be the second busiest rural sheriff’s office in Virginia.
That’s based on the 2019 Crime in Virginia Publication, which compiles statistics from court records, Virginia DMV, office statistical data and from assisting law enforcement agencies, which was shared through a press release from the PCSO.
The PCSO made 531 arrests, investigated 745 cases, made 23 DUI arrests and 127 narcotics arrests, handled 1,197 traffic offenses in 2019 and 2020 and investigated eight crashes. It has 31 full-time officers covering the county of about 17,752.
There are 40 rural counties in Virginia, and “rural” is defined as those offices serving populations of fewer than 20,000, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith stated in the release. Only Scott county had more offenses investigated and arrests made.
Patrick County’s crime rate was 3.57% in 2019, which is significantly lower than the state average of 4.93%, the release states. The city of Roanoke had the highest crime rate, at 11.41%.
Smith said in the release that 12 deputies broken down into four shifts of three deputies each are responsible for patrolling nearly 500 square miles. When factoring in training, injuries, illness, maternity leave and scheduling off for built up comp time, usually two deputies are left on a patrol shift. Cpt. Rob Coleman, who supervises the uniform operations division of the office, regularly fills in on patrol to cover shortages.
The Patrick County E911 center dispatched more than 17,000 calls for service in 2020, and 14,000 of those were law enforcement calls.
Last year deputies served 8,838 papers, excluding arrest warrants.
The investigations department is headed by Cpt. Eric O’Connell, who said that four criminal investigators maintain an active case load of 60 to 80 felony cases each.
Lt. Jackie Bird heads the jail, which has an average daily population of 124 but has held up to 150.
Virginia State Police Special Agent Patrick Meade regularly assists the sheriff’s office’s special investigations unit on active covert narcotics cases, and based on data from both agencies, VSP assisted more than 900 times in 2019 and 2020. Game Warden Dale Owens made 101 wildlife, fishing and boating violation charges in 2019 and 2020 combined, according to DWR records.
Patrick County law enforcement, court security, E911 dispatch center, animal control, school security and jail operations are done at a cost of $6 million, which is less than 11% of the county's budget, according to county finance records. Smith said the state funds approximately 43.9% of his budget, and the county funds approximately 56.1%.