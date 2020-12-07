Pennsylvania man gets 35 years for sex crimes with Martinsville teen via Facebook

Martinsville Sgt. Chris Boblett traveled to Pennsylvania, where he found Moore working with a road crew for Flagger Force.

Galyon said Boblett asked Moore to speak with him, and Moore cooperated, leaving his job and talking to Boblett in Boblett’s unmarked car for about two hours. Boblett arrested Moore later that day.

Moore’s mother was called to the stand and told Greer she had left her home in Carlisle at 2:30 a.m. in order to be in Martinsville for her son’s trial at 9.

Moore sobbed briefly when his mother described how much his family cared for him and missed him.

She described her son as having a mental disability and being depressed with fits of anxiety. She said Moore never had been diagnosed with depression until he landed in the Martinsville City Jail, and once he began taking prescribed medication for the condition, his personality has changed.

“It’s made a big difference,” she said.

She said the Facebook texts between her son and the Martinsville girl took place during a period of about two months when Moore left home and moved in with an alcoholic uncle who lived nearby.