Photo released of truck VSP is seeking in crash that injured deputy

The Henry County Sheriff's Office issued a new release on Friday that provided a photograph of the vehicle being sought in relation to a crash that injured a deputy.

The Virginia State Police in June asked for the public's to help locate a driver that witnesses say caused a sheriff’s deputy to crash his car, causing serious injuries.

The wreck happened at about 3:15 p.m. on May 23, when Henry County Sheriff’s Investigator T.W. Farmer, 52, of Martinsville swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and veered off of AL Philpott Highway, about 200 feet east of Sugar Tree Road, a VSP release said.

Trooper M.G. Mays is trying to locate the driver of a vehicle witnesses describe as a silver Ford F150 pickup truck. The model year was not included in the release, and no other identifying details were provided.

Farmer was transported to an undisclosed hospital and is recovering from unspecified serious injuries, the release stated.

He was driving an unmarked 2015 Ford Taurus westbound in the right lane on A.L. Philpott Highway, when a vehicle in the left lane made a sudden lane change to the right lane.