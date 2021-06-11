Power outage to hundreds caused by tractor trailer collision with utility pole

Hundreds of homes and businesses along U.S. 220 south of Martinsville were without power Friday morning after a Family Dollar tractor trailer collided with a utility in the parking lot at 2410 Greensboro Road.

Around 9 a.m. power went out to 326 customers from just south of the Valley Star Credit Union at DuPont Road to Marathon Gas at Joseph Martin Highway.

Businesses affected included Rural King, Food Lion, McDonald's, the Virginia ABC store, CVS, Planet Fitness, Walgreens, Big Lots, Movie Town, Captain Tom's Seafood, Nelson Honda, KFC and Riverside Tire Service.

AEP's power outage map indicated the power was estimated to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

The utility pole was broken completely in two and had come to rest on top of the back of the trailer, and the power lines were tangled in a Carpetland USA sign.

Power lines pulled loose from utility poles north of the broken pole were about ten to 12 feet off the ground and laying across the parking lot south of the pole.

AEP workers were at Evening Star Lane and Belfast Drive, across from the parking lot, working from a bucket truck.