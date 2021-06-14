Prison time for Martinsville man who admitted killing his wife: 7 years

The day after the search, David Ives went to the police station and admitted that he had shot his wife during an argument and that she had not committed suicide.

"The accused states that he was arguing with his wife about his ex-girlfriend," the criminal complain stated. "At some point the victim tried to leave with her handgun. The accused tried to stop her from leaving the home and grabbed the gun from her. The accused then stated that the gun was in his possession solely, and it began to fire.

"The accused stated that his wife eventually was on the bed, and she put her right hand up in a defensive move. The accused then fired the weapon, hitting his wife in the left temple. The accused then placed the gun in her left hand and reported a suicide."

The document said that the medical examiner's report states that Amber Ives was shot from a significant distance and that her right hand, which also was injured, was up in a defensive manner.

Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall said that, despite the medical examiner's report and David Ives' admission, a case could be made that the gun went off while the two were trying to take possession of the gun at the same time.