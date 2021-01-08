Rape charges of a teenager are dismissed, but federal charges remain for Martinsville man

A court date has not yet been listed. The indictment for the charges was handed down on March 5 and remains sealed and unredacted.

In the dismissed case in Martinsville, according to a statement from Martinsville Police Sgt. C.S. Boblett, on Dec. 6 the girl told police she had met Penn through a mutual friend, and sometime between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28, Penn brandished a firearm towards the girl and forced her to "perform oral sex and have vaginal sex" on at least six occasions.

"Each time force was either used or implied by a direct threat or the presentation of a black-and-silver, semi-auto pistol," Boblett wrote.

The report on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office states on the first occasion Penn brought the girl a drink, which caused her to lose consciousness after she consumed it.

Boblett stated the girl said she woke up the "next day with abdominal pain and pain in the wrists."

Penn was 36 years old and the girl was 15 at the time the incidents are alleged to have occurred.

Penn pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm as a violent felon and distribution of marijuana in South Boston in 2014.